Welcoming a new season

Celebrate new beginnings with the arrival of the dreamiest and creamiest beverage line-up to arrive in Starbucks Malaysia. Launching in all stores this Spring is the Starbucks Caramel Cloud Macchiato, the latest innovation from the same team that introduced the signature Caramel Macchiato, which first debuted in the Starbucks menu in 1996.

The Cloud Macchiato is also joined by the Salted Caramel Cloud Macchiato, Salted Caramel Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Nitro Cold Brew. These silky and exhilarating treats are the perfect beverages to bring positivity to the season, with every sip guaranteed to fill the mind with new possibilities and ideas.

Beginning Feb 23, Starbucks will offer the following beverages for a limited time, while supplies last:

> Starbucks Caramel Cloud Macchiato: The creamiest, fluffiest and foamiest macchiato combines irresistible layers of whipped milk foam, cascading signature espresso and luscious vanilla syrup and topped with a drizzle of caramel sauce. The result is a light, fluffy and silky-smooth texture that elevates taste buds and adds more creaminess to every sip. Available as an iced and hot handcrafted beverage.

> Starbucks Salted Caramel Cloud Macchiato: Introducing the Salted Caramel Cloud Macchiato, a dreamy blend of bold espresso and cloud foam. With deliciously light layers of fluffy whipped milk foam, cascading espresso and a generous drizzle of caramel, the Salted Caramel Cloud Macchiato will certainly delight and fulfil afternoon cravings. Available as an iced and hot handcrafted beverage.

> Starbucks Salted Caramel Cold Brew: Re-energize the day with a cool sip of the Salted Caramel Cold Brew – a salty-sweet new take on Starbucks’ signature Cold Brew. The Salted Caramel Cold Brew features the signature super-smooth cold brew, finished with rich salted caramel cold foam and caramel drizzle. Every sip is a bold, smooth hit of salted caramel goodness. Available as an iced handcrafted beverage.

> Starbucks Salted Caramel Nitro Cold Brew: Served straight from the tap with a dash of caramel, the new Salted Caramel Nitro Cold Brew offers a salty-sweet new way to enjoy Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew. This beverage is an irresistible combination of velvety, slow-steeped Nitro Cold Brew with a dash of caramel, topped with a float of ultra-smooth salted caramel cold foam. The result is a creamy and subtly sweet cascade of velvety coffee. Available as an iced handcrafted beverage.

Also in bloom for this season is this year’s Starbucks Cherry Blossom Collection, which features the beautiful peak of a Cherry Blossom before the leaves fall in a dramatic “day-to-night” scene. The array of water bottles, mugs and tumblers is decorated in a swath of pink, purple grey and navy with a touch of gold foil to build a captivating and booming Spring collection.

Paired with the Starbucks Spring Season Blend, you may find the much-needed respite to boost your mood during these times. This seasonal favorite feature a big syrupy body with dark cherry and cedary notes.

Available in all stores nationwide from Feb 23 onwards, the new Starbucks Caramel Cloud Macchiato, Starbucks Salted Caramel Cloud Macchiato, Starbucks Salted Caramel Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew are priced from RM18.00 onwards.

For the Cherry Blossom Collection, prices will start from RM52 onwards. For a taste of the seasonal favorite Starbucks Spring Season Blend and the limited-edition Starbucks Anniversary Blend – 50th Years, customers may purchase the whole bean coffees of 250g at RM40 each and the VIA™ Ready Brew at RM38 each.

All beverages, merchandise and whole bean coffee will be available in all stores nationwide, while stocks last.

For more information, visit www.starbucks.com.my