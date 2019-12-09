Win a lifetime supply of books

THE Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is back yet again, but it’s bigger and better! This year’s Carnival-themed Sale is powered by the official banking partner, OCBC Bank. It will be happening for 264 hours straight over 11 days from now until Dec 16 at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre (MIECC). With 4.5 million books on offer up to 75% to 95% off recommended retail price, over 50,000 book titles available and free entrance, the sale is not to be missed!

An ambitious dream of changing the world one book at a time brought Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng from a humble beginning of offering only 100,000 books on sale at their first book sale to over 4.5 million books today at The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Kuala Lumpur 2019. The homegrown brand, recognised as the World’s Biggest Book Sale, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has shared the joy of reading to millions across 32 cities in 10 countries. After a successful year of making books affordable and accessible, the sale returns to Kuala Lumpur celebrating its 10th anniversary with spectacular deals and rewards in store as an appreciation to fellow Malaysians.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale this year, we want to share this milestone with our customers who have helped us come this far. To thank all our loyal customers, we have not only curated an exclusive celebration this year but we are giving free book with every 10 books purchased,” said Jacqueline Ng, co- founder of Big Bad Wolf Books.

“We have gone into a new territory with the newly launched Wolf Pack App that rewards loyal customers. There will also be an opportunity to in a lifetime supply of books and a touch of magic with our Magical Books series,” added Ng.

“Our partnership with Big Bad Wolf Books marks yet another milestone for OCBC Bank as it seeks to empower Malaysians to read and to be able to finance their purchases at discounted prices through its special promotion at the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Kuala Lumpur 2019,” said OCBC Bank’s Head of Consumer Financial Services, Lim Wyson.

“OCBC Bank is glad to be in partnership with Big Bad Wolf Books once again on this massive initiative which offers 4.5 million new books of different genres at attractive low prices – something we certainly don’t see every day! Along with this, OCBC Bank is offering an additional 5% discount for all Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Kuala Lumpur 2019 book purchases during the entire sale period when a person uses any of our OCBC Cards to make payment,” added Lim.