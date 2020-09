STARBUCKS Malaysia today announced the launch of their ‘Sip & Win’ contest, which will see one of its lucky customers drive off with the new Peugeot 3008 SUV Plus. Considered as one of the most dynamic cars in its range, the Peugeot 3008 SUV Plus features a breathtakingly beautiful interior fitted with the latest advance technology.

In addition to the grand prize, Starbucks Malaysia will also be giving away five Sony WH-1000MX Wireless Headphones, seven Starbucks Holiday Edition Swarovski Tumblers and also 50 preloaded Starbucks Cards.

To participate in the Starbucks Sip & Win Contest, customers will only need to spend a minimum of RM30 in a single receipt with their Starbucks Card or Mobile App in any stores in Malaysia between Sept 1 and Nov 30. They can then either scan the QR code in-store to download the contest form, or visit www.sbux.me/sip-and-win and follow the instructions to upload their receipt.

They will also need to provide their registered Starbucks Card number and answer a simple question for a chance to be in the running to win any of the prizes. The draw of the top three prizes, including the Grand Prize, will be picked in front of a live audience early next year.

“In the 21 years that Starbucks have been in Malaysia, we have always remained committed to driving connection with the community by adapting to the needs and lifestyle of our customers,” says Sydney Quays, Group CEO of Berjaya Food Berhad and Managing Director of Starbucks Malaysia & Brunei.

“Over the past few months, we have seen a significant shift in consumer behavior with a stronger preference for drive-thru, pick-ups and deliveries. We also know that after so many months of having to shelter-in-place, many of our customers will want to come out to seek experiences outside their homes that are safe, familiar and convenient for them – and many of them will do that with a car. Through this contest, we believe it will truly help uplift the spirits of our fellow Malaysians.”

This once in a lifetime opportunity is open to all Starbucks Rewards members who are aged 18 and above and residing in Malaysia. Starbucks Rewards is the brand’s loyalty programme and one of the largest loyalty programmes in the country with more than 3 million members. Through its Starbucks Rewards programme, members are allowed to earn free drinks, food and more.

Launched in Malaysia on Nov 11, 2011, the Starbucks Rewards programme has continued to evolve and adapt to shifting consumer behaviors and lifestyles over the past decade – what started as physical cards have now expanded to the Starbucks Malaysia Mobile App.

For more information, please visit Starbucks Sip & Win contest page at www.sbux.me/sip-and-win.