Win a trip to the Euro Final

STARBUCKS MALAYSIA has announced the launch of its Spend & Win Contest, which gives customers a chance at winning the Euro Final Package for two to catch the Euro Final in London on July 12 this year. In addition to the Euro Final Package, Starbucks Malaysia is also offering eight signed Euro Team jerseys, as well as 20 monthly prizes of free Starbucks handcrafted beverages for a week.

From now to May 31, Starbucks customers will stand a chance to win a pair of tickets for a 5D4N all-expense paid trip to London to catch the Euro Finals, as well as other prizes worth up to RM95,000 with a minimum spend of RM25 in a single receipt at any Starbucks Malaysia store.

Berjaya Food Berhad group CEO and Starbucks Malaysia & Brunei managing director Sydney Quays said: “Football and coffee share the similar ability of uniting people across boundaries of race, age and beliefs; it is also such an inherent part of Malaysian culture, and we wanted to give Malaysians the chance to have an unforgettable experience at European football’s biggest stage. While our stores have hosted many football matches, this is the first time that we will be taking it a step further by rewarding our customers with the chance to watch the match in London.

“It’s the shared spirit of connection and values that drew us to launching this initiative, and we’re thrilled to be sharing it with our partners and our customers around Malaysia.”

This once in a lifetime opportunity is open to registered Starbucks Rewards members. All they have to do to participate is spend a minimum of RM25 in a single receipt at any Starbucks store across the country with their Starbucks Card or Mobile App. They must then scan the QR code in-store to download the contest form to answer a simple question and complete a slogan to be in the running to watch the pinnacle of European footballing competition live in London.

Aside from the Grand Prize, eight signed Euro Team jerseys are also up for grabs. Additionally, every month, 20 lucky individuals will walk away with seven days of complimentary Starbucks Handcrafted Beverages.

For more information, visit www.sbux.me/spend-and-win.