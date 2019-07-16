Win prizes worth RM200,000 via ‘Anak Malaysia Masak Bersama Pensonic’ 2019 campaign

Fans of the Pensonic brand can look forward to another one of its exciting campaigns which rewards consumers with lots of opportunities to win fabulous prizes.

Once again, a season brings a new theme in Pensonic’s new eight-episode programme called “Anak Malaysia Masak Bersama Pensonic”. Get your pens and notebooks out and be entertained by Dato’ Chef Haji Ismal (DCH), who is ready to take viewers through another exciting culinary journey on TV3.

From August 12, on every Monday at 6pm, watch the show the head over to the Pensonic Facebook page to answer a simple question on its “Buy, Watch & Win Contest” where you have the opportunity to win RM200,000 worth of prizes, including a Nissan Serena as well as Pensonic electrical home appliances.

Other prizes include a Touch Smart Robot Vacuum, Pensonic 2.0hp air conditioner, Pensonic 8.5kg washing machine, Pensonic 43” LED TV and more. Latest contest updates and the full list of special and consolation prizes will be posted on Pensonic Facebook page. Do keep a lookout for the weekly contest question and the weekly list of prizes, which will be mentioned in the weekly contest poster on Pensonic Facebbok page.

It’s really that simple to participate. Here are the steps in sequence once again:

Step 1 - Purchase any Pensonic product worth at least RM50 in a single receipt during the campaign period between July 15 and Octovber 15, 2019.

Step 2 - Like and Share Pensonic Facebook and contest poster (but remember to change your privacy settings to ‘Public’).

Step 3 - Watch “Anak Malaysia Bersama Pensonic” on TV 3 every Monday at 6pm.

Step 4 - PM photos of your purchase receipt, fill up the warranty card, personal details, and the answer to the question on Pensonic Facebook page.

All participant of the weekly contest, inclusive of those who win and who do not win any prizes, will still be eligible for an opportunity to win in the Pensonic Facebook Live Grand Final Lucky Draw in November 2019. The grand winner stands to drive home the Nissan Serena worth over RM131,000.

But it’s not all about just winning as this year’s cooking programme is rather special, coinciding with the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations. DCH along with 11 “Anak Malaysia” celebrities are all ready to whet your appetites with their recipes paying tribute to our rich, local heritage and cuisine.

“Nowadays, you don’t have to spend hours labouring inthe kitchen to prepare a nutritious meal. Just watch our cooking programme and you’ll see how quickly and easily you can whip up a delicious and healthy dish with Pensonic electrical home appliances.

“You’re also welcome to join the Buy, Watch and Win Contest on Facebook after the show as we have plenty of prizes for you to win and complete your home appliance must-haves,” said Pensonic Group executive director Nelson Chew.

Chew was also happy to share that Euromonitor International who conducts global market research, released its report on the Malaysian electrical home appliances market where Pensonic made the numbers as the top-selling local brand in both the Small Appliances and Food Preparation Appliances categories. It also maintained its third placing as the most popular brand among international top-selling brands in Malaysia, in those same categories.

According to research, those who eat home-cooked meals regularly tend to eat less processed food, are happier and healthier, with higher energy levels and better mental health. With that, learn how Pensonic products, which are affordable, can simplify cooking and make lives easier, providing more time to experience life with people who matter to you.

Apart from taking down the secret recipes and tips while watching the new season’s eight-episode series, do explore the newly launched Pensonic Batik Series of appliances. And don’t forget to book your slots for next year’s “Riang Ria Memasak Bersama Dato’ Haji Chef Ismail Cooking Class”. Each participating team in the cooking class this year took home RM450 worth of gifts, including a Ppensonic Multi Cooker! To enrol, visit Pensonic Malaysia Facebook page, otherwise log on to its website at http://pensonic.com/ or call the Pensonic Careline at 1-800-881-770 for more information.