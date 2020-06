Welcoming animal-lovers back for what is essentially the first time since the Movement Control Order (MCO) began, Sunway Lagoon Wildlife Park reopened its gates on Jun 13 with new experiences designed to help guests connect with wildlife while staying safe and healthy within its daily operating hours from 10am to 6pm.

Setting the bar as Malaysia’s first interactive, boutique animal attraction that provides up-close and personal experiences to its visitors with more than 140 species and 82 species-specific exhibits featuring a diverse range of big cats, bears, birds, fishes, reptiles, mammals and more from all around the world, Wildlife Park covers eight acres of lush greenery sectioned into Village, Rimba, Jungle Trail, Aviary, New World Monkey, Tigerland, White Lion Kingdom, Pet Village, Bird Savannah, Tree Top Terrace and the latest captivating attraction, Tree Top Walk.

Giving people a Tree Top experience of sub-tropical forests unlike any before, this latest attraction is a snaking elevated treetop pedestrian walkway spanning over 220 meters that threads down the lush mountain via the Wildlife and Bird Aviary, overlooking the lake with viewing and observation decks equipped with WIFI connectivity.

Incorporating new safety and health practices for guests and staff at our Wildlife Park, guests are required to use a face mask and apply hand sanitizer before interacting with the animals and to wash their hands with soap at the designated sinks thereafter each contact.

Guests will be required to follow the designated directional pathways throughout the zoos to see their favourite animals and wildlife habitats in adhering to the capacity limitation and social distancing regulations.

In addition, Wildlife Park premises will frequently be sanitised with staff consistently practicing bio security procedures equipped with protection gears while handling animals to prevent any contamination from human to animal and vice versa.

“Having spent months planning and preparing for the safety of our guests, staff and animals... we are thrilled to be reopening our gates and welcoming back our guests,” said Sunway Theme Parks Executive Director Calvin Ho.

