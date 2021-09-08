Wordlabs Global expands into public relations

PETALING JAYA: While companies across the board have had to downsize operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country and abroad, Wordlabs Global Sdn Bhd has done just the opposite and grown its business to public relations (PR) as well.

The company has set up Wordlabs PR and hired veteran journalist and PR professional Joshua Purushotman as its director of public relations practice.

Wordlabs Global founder and CEO Sritharan Vellasamy said Joshua brings to the table his vast experience in PR, including general PR, government relations, crisis communications, corporate and CEO profiling and Media Training, among others.

“In public relations, he has held senior positions in international companies – as director of PR Practice at JWTi/Batey Communications, vice-president at FleishmanHillard and managing director at essence-Burson Marsteller.

“As a veteran journalist, Joshua has worked in major English Language newspapers in Malaysia and in his last posting, he was for several years, the executive editor-in-chief of The Phnom Penh Post in Cambodia,” he said.

Sritharan said Joshua, who has also executed PR programmes in Africa, the Middle-East, Southeast and Central Asia, brings to the table vast experience which puts very different thinking to strategic public relations work.

Wordlabs Global has a media portfolio that includes Asia’s first outsourcing industry magazine called Global Business Services and Fourth Leap which focuses on the 4th Industrial Revolution and Digital Transformation, which comes under its Wordlabs Business Network (WBN) banner.

WBN assists businesses and organisations to adapt and grow in an increasingly uncertain and volatile world through a combination of publications, online and offline events and consultations.

With a database of over 20,000 professionals and decision-makers across ASEAN, WBN is a regional business platform built together with industry partners to enable the regional business community to meet and discuss challenges, future trends and explore opportunities.

“Our local and international clients have, over the years, called on us to provide public relations services as well.

“However, we couldn’t kick this off earlier as we didn’t have a proper team. With Joshua on board, we now have the right fit to provide PR services across the region,” he said.

ends