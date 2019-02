WAWASAN Open University (WOU) has initiated a donation drive to collect funds for an ailing toddler who suffers from neuroblastoma - a rare form of cancer.

Muhammad Muhaimin Abdullah was admitted to the Penang Hospital on Jan 18. The 21-month old child is the only son of Zubaydah Zamri, who works as an assistant library supervisor at WOU’s main campus in Penang.

WOU, has been collecting funds for Muhammad Muhaimin’s treatment since mid-January.

Speaking during the university’s recent Chinese New Year luncheon held at the main campus here, WOU’s director of public relations Grace Lau said a donation box was placed at the entrance, for staff and guests to chip in and help.

Among those who donated were WOU’s Board of Governors chairman Tan Sri Dr Koh Tsu Koon, former Vice Chancellors Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Wong Tat Meng and Datuk Dr Ho Sinn Chye, Datuk Sharom Ahmat, and the staff of Heng Lee Group.

To date, WOU has collected more than RM5,000 to support Zubaydah and her son.

Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that begins in the nerve tissue of infants and very young children.

It most commonly arises in and around the adrenal glands, but can also develop in other areas of the abdomen, chest, neck and near the spine.

Muhammad Muhaimin’s symptoms include swelling and bruising around the eye area and problems with his vision.

WOU is now appealing for donations on behalf of the child from the public.

Donations can be banked into Zubaydah Zamri’s CIMB Account: 07420011727526.

For further details, please contact Grace Lau at 04-2180277.