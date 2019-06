WAWASAN Open University (WOU) is organising a public talk and workshop on “Hypnotherapy: Unleash Your True Potential” in collaboration with the International College of Clinical Hypnosis Practitioners (ICCHP), Asia, at its main campus at: 54, Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah, Penang, from 10am to 12.30pm on June 30, 2019.

The speakers are ICCHP Malaysia senior lecturer Jyothi Chelamcharla; qualified clinical hypnotherapist Synthia Surin; and ICCHP Asia senior lecturer and Methodist Boys’ Secondary School chief counsellor Sandhi Nagalingam.

The experts willl discuss how hypnotherapy can help with pain management, stress, anxiety, behaviour issues and negative emotions.

Admission is free. For enquiries/reservation, please contact Irmadura Ramli/Ooh Seow Ling at 04-2180-425/426 or irmadurar@wou.edu.my/ slooh@wou.edu.my