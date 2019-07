THE Wawasan Open University (WOU) here in Penang recently hosted a seminar by Lee Hishammuddin Allen & Gledhill, one of Malaysia’s leading law firms.

Keynote speakers at the “New Malaysia’s 1st Anniversary: How May 9, 2018 Changed Our Legal Landscape”, addressed new legal issues in the country following the change of government in the 14th general election and the policies implement by the new Pakatan Harapan government.

Among those present at the talk were WOU vice-chancellor Prof Dr Lily Chan and former Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr Koh Tsu Koon, who is also WOU’s pro-chancellor.

The session was moderated by Chia Loong Thye, while the speakers were senior legal practitioners - Andrew Chiew, Ang Hean Leng, Eunice Chan, Tan Gek Im and S. Saravana Kumar.

Together they analysed the new policies advocated by the Pakatan coalition from the promises to the economic data and real estate.

Tan kept the audience enthralled with the latest developments in the real estate sector, especially on the issue of financial institutions needing to be more flexible in lending to first time home buyers. Adding that this would be a prelude to jump starting what is perceived to be an ailing sector where there is a surplus of properties.

While Chan presented an eye opening insight into the formation of cartels in Malaysia and how the new government is trying to offset it with the anti-competition legislation.

The seminar at WOU is part of a nationwide series by the firm.