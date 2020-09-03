Your first internship

GIVEN the current challenging job market for both experienced workers as well as fresh graduates, Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) is taking proactive measures to ensure its graduates continue to be in high demand with potential employers.

The university has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JobStreet whereby various initiatives were introduced to ensure UTAR’s students are equipped with the relevant knowledge and expertise to succeed in the working world.

“Our partnership with JobStreet goes beyond academic learning. Instead, our aim is to nurture students to be forward-thinking global professionals and entrepreneurs who are knowledgeable, competent and ethical life-long learners who would bring positive impact to society,” said UTAR President Ir Prof Dr Ewe Hong Tat.

Among the initiatives under the MoU is the JobStreet Student Portal, where students can apply for various internship positions with both local companies as well as multinational ones.

“The purpose of the JobStreet Student Portal is to help students land their first roles in the working world,” said Prof Ewe, adding that the portal simplifies processes, making it easy-to-use for internship applications.

The MoU also covers both parties exploring and conducting joint research collaboration activities, as well as joint academic-industrial collaborative activities including conferences, webinar, workshops, publications, and seminars.