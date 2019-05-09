  1. The Sun Daily
After spending the past year focussing on recovery process for the government’s finances, Prime Miniter Dr Mahathir Mohamad administration will move towards ensuring “kemakmuran bersama”

09 May 2019 / 21:25 H.
    Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his first anniversary message of New Malaysia at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on May 9. SUNpix by Ashraf Shamsul/THESUN
    Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his first anniversary message of New Malaysia at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on May 9. SUNpix by Ashraf Shamsul/THESUN
    Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Communication and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo and others accompany Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on May 9.
    Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad joins Cabinet and other Pakatan Harapan leaders in a group photograph to make the first anniversary of New Malaysia. SUNpix by Ashraf Shamsul/THESUN
    Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad fields questions at a press conference to mark the first anniversary of New Malaysia at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on May 9. AFPpix
