After spending the past year focussing on recovery process for the government’s finances, Prime Miniter Dr Mahathir Mohamad administration will move towards ensuring “kemakmuran bersama”
09 May 2019 / 21:25 H.
Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his first anniversary message of New Malaysia at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on May 9. SUNpix by Ashraf Shamsul/THESUN
Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his first anniversary message of New Malaysia at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on May 9. SUNpix by Ashraf Shamsul/THESUN
Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Communication and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo and others accompany Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on May 9.
Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad joins Cabinet and other Pakatan Harapan leaders in a group photograph to make the first anniversary of New Malaysia. SUNpix by Ashraf Shamsul/THESUN
Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad fields questions at a press conference to mark the first anniversary of New Malaysia at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on May 9. AFPpix
RELATED NEWS
Ramadan Bazaar Kirara Town.
Bazaar Ramadhan
Photo Gallery
09 May 2019 / 21:32
Workers use a forklift to lift a pig shaped decor item in preparation for the Lunar New Year at FGS Dong Zen Temple in Jenjarom. Asyraf Rasid / the sun
Chinese New Year 2019
Photo Gallery
17 Feb 2019 / 14:40
A group of Hindu devotee put a pot of milk on top of their head before carry it to the temple in conjunction with 223th Thaipusam celebration. SUNPIX by Masry Che Ani
Thaipusam Festival 2019
Photo Gallery
17 Feb 2019 / 14:47
Malaysians from all walks of life joined hands at the “Save the Children of Gaza” peaceful rally protest.
Through the viewfinder of ASHRAF SHAMSUL AZLAN.
Photo Gallery
27 Dec 2018 / 21:02
