LEMANG IS COOKING... Lemang trader Sallehuddin Ahmad keeps the charcoal fire burning for the lemang he is cooking at his makeshift stall in Taman Sri Minang, Cheras. For this Raya, Sallehuddin has received enough order to keep his busy for at least a week. His lemang is sold at RM12 to RM20 a piece depanding on ther size of the bamboo. SYED DANIAL SYED AZHAR/THESUN