The phenomenon of Partial Solar Eclipse in the grounds of the National Planetarium today. The whole nation is also experiencing the phenomenon of Partial Solar Eclipse which starts at 10.30am to 3.30pm, but the closest and most accurate Anulus Solar Eclipse in Malaysia only occurs in Tanjung Piai, Johor and Serian, Sarawak. AMIRUL SYAFIQ MOHD DIN / THESUN