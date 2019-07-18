4 days without tap water not acceptable

FROM July 23 to 26 more than three million people will be affected by a water supply disruption in Selangor and parts of Kuala Lumpur, says a report.

I am dismayed that this water disruption is happening so soon after a four-day scheduled water cut in April that affected consumers in 577 areas in the Klang Valley.

Next week’s disruption is for seven upgrading works at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant. Instead of doing each upgrade individually, it is being done all at once.

It is surprising that in a country with abundant rainfall and modern facilities, residents have to put up with so many water disruptions.

It is understandable if it is something caused by nature such as drought. But to schedule a four-day water cut for maintenance work is simply not acceptable. We can tolerate a disruption for one or two days, but four days is just too much!

Syabas must find a way to clean up its act.

Asyima Zainal

Ampang