PARLIAMENTARY democracy remains alive. Yet, amid the swirl of events between Feb 23 and Feb 29, leading to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin being named eighth prime minister of Malaysia, something is missing: the understanding of Malaysia as a constitutional monarchy (too).

Under a constitutional monarchy, as and when the prime minister has resigned, or ostensibly lost the confidence of members of Parliament, then the Yang di-Pertuan Agong would have to step in.

Thus Malaysia has two systems working in step to ensure the interests of all its citizens in the event of an executive vacuum produced by a deadlock in Parliament or in this case, the sudden resignation of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Feb 24, before he was re-appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the same day as the “interim” or “caretaker” prime minister.

While the word “interim” does not appear anywhere in the Federal Constitution, there is a provision for “caretaker” prime minister.

Thus, while the Pakatan Harapan government collapsed on Feb 24 with the resignation of the then prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, his subsequent role as the caretaker prime minister allows, mutatis mutandis, the creation of the caretaker government; where the latter would continue to function either based on candidates nominated by the political parties or chosen by the caretaker prime minister himself until the impasse is resolved.

In light of sudden and abrupt political uncertainties, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had to act swiftly.

Had he not done so in accordance with the powers provided by the Federal Constitution, he would have been accused of exposing Malaysia to the serious mix of political and economic issues.

With the looming Covid-19 outbreak, which is still under control in Malaysia, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong understood the need to fill the void.

Why? The goal was to pre-empt the speed at which things could unravel: either an economy bushwhacked by a lethal epidemology, or a weak economy that makes it impossible for the health authorities to respond effectively and promptly.

Thus, it was all but necessary to make a decision to permit the prime minister to be quickly appointed. On Feb 25-26, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong interviewed all 222 members of Parliament.

All these legislative members were asked three questions, which were revealed to the press.

One, would the MPs be supporting either Mahathir or Anwar Ibrahim, who then commands the biggest bloc of votes in Parliament, or potentially, Muhyiddin, who too could marshal the votes, albeit based on a pastiche of various political parties.

Since a motley collection of political parties in Sarawak, known as GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak), had agreed to be “friendly” or become favourable to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong granted Muhyiddin the right to claim the role of the 8th prime minister of Malaysia as per the provision provided to His Majesty by the Federal Constitution.

There was no “Royal coup” as claimed by The Guardian. Everything was executed based on the Federal Constitution.

Indeed, the Speaker of the Parliament has announced, under advisement of the prime minister, to hold the next parliamentary session on May 18 for a stretch of 15 days.

The misreading by many analysts and observers of the turn of events in Malaysia is understandable as they have failed to understand the country is a constitutional monarchy.

Yet Malaysia is also a political regime based on the Whitehall system of government.

Checks and balances remain the crucial edifice of the country, and continue to remain the case despite the demographic predominance of Malays and Muslims. There will not be a tyranny of the majority over the minority.

Datuk Wira Dr Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff is president and CEO of Emir Research.