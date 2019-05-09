THERE are mixed feelings on this first anniversary of the Pakatan Harapan administration, which is good as all praise is unhealthy.

Having said that, I would ask those unhappy to assess what would have been the scenario if the Barisan Nasional had continued in office?

With a toothless police, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Attorney General’s Chambers to aid those in power while they continued their profligacy and excesses?

A basic understanding of the 1MDB, Tabung Haji and SRC cases alone will demonstrate how we would perhaps already be considered a “banana republic”.

While there are losers from the last election who have a vested interest in downplaying any Pakatan Harapan achievements, they certainly don’t deserve to be “supported” by well meaning rakyat impatient for better things.

The enormous damage, which we all condoned by returning BN all those past years, cannot be rectified in one year by PH or anyone else either.

Especially with the roadblock to our progress, best shown by the many hypocritical rallies we are witnessing.

Let us be thankful we have got a decent chance to move ahead.

Progress, like good sense, will take a while more.

Maniam Sankar

Kuala Lumpur