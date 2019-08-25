A new national consensus

SIXTY-TWO years ago in 1957, Malaya gained Independence. The new nation was blessed at birth with a multiracial and multicultural and multi-religious society, with strong natural resources and natural beauty.

Despite the very serious challenges facing our new nation, we were fortunately also blessed with honest, strong, competent and dedicated founding fathers and able leaders, especially in the early years.

There was good governance, creditable national institutions like a well-established parliamentary system, the judiciary, the security and civil services.

Most importantly, poverty which was widespread at Independence, was considerably reduced as we moved forward, thanks to assertive rural development policies. The economy was also blessed with high economic growth, and called a tiger economy.

There was also little corruption and much less cronyism for many years after Merdeka.

The economy has since grown faster and developed more strongly in the last 61 years. It grew well beyond recognition from the early days and progressed in peace and prosperity and harmony, except for in the aberration of the 1969 riot. Incomes and employment and the quality of life generally, rose for many years.

We enjoyed a higher level of national unity and racial harmony and religious understanding and appreciation of each other’s cultures. We were more united then and shared a strong national family spirit. This was the case until the recent past.

We emphasised and enjoyed our commonality and universality as Malayan and then as Malaysian brothers and sisters. We achieved and were able more easily to eat together, play together and even dance the Joget together. We were as a nation much more united and prouder of being a more united people and country!

Hopes gone awry?

After 60 years of government by one political party, we realised that we had been going off the track with rising corruption, cronyism and worsening national unity, more religious intolerance, more racism and widening income inequality.

That’s when we as a nation said “enough is enough” and gallantly threw out the old government in a uniquely democratic Malaysian way, under circumstances of peace and stability.

Thank God for the fundamental change and transition towards greater socio-economic political and institutional reform and revitalisation of our country under the new government. But we have to work harder to stick to the straight and narrow path and not go off the rails again!

New Malaysia

But for this evolution, we should learn from our lessons and head for a better New Malaysia.

What are our aspirations and resolutions for a New Malaysia?

On this auspicious 62nd Merdeka anniversary, can we all resolve to develop a new national consensus to develop a New Malaysia Policy as follows:

1. Apply the NEP to All Malaysians regardless of race or religion. Make the NEP a needs-based socio-economic policy.

This change in policy will remove the sense of alienation that most non-Malays and even many neglected bumis now feel.

2. Provide greater priority in raising the opportunities for higher incomes for the B40 groups of all races, through better and more skills-based education and training programmes.

3. Reject compulsory training in some non-academic studies that are not directly related to raising the generally low quality of education at almost all levels. Provide more technical and vocational training and the teach more science and English. This is essential to make our graduates more readily employable, to meet market demands and to get a more rounded education.

4. There should be more equal business and employment opportunities in both the government and the private sectors.

The civil service and the business sectors have to be more multiracial in employment.

One way to encourage more multiracial ownership and more balanced employment in the private sector, in the context of the new policy of “Shared prosperity“, would be to innovate with new tax incentives in Budget 2020, to implement shared prosperity practically and realistically.

5. National schools could teach our mother tongues to encourage more multiracial national schools. The perception of so called Islamic national schools should change. We could thus teach Islamic studies after school hours.

Then, national schools could become more multiracial and less parochial and develop into schools of choice.

6. The campaign against corruption, cronyism and money politics must be stepped up and just not be carried forward in parts, if not wholesale. Any form of continuation of any element of these very bad practices, will undermine the national interest and the public wellbeing.

7. The government has to act sternly against hate speeches and those who promote racial and religious conflict. The government should not be soft in protecting troublemakers that can cause major disunity and instability.

8. The public institutions should be strengthened and made more independent of any political interference. This is an essential prerequisite to safeguard the integrity and sustainability and the very independence and sovereignty of our nation.

9. With climate change, we face major challenges. We have to take tougher measures to address them and not look at short-term profits and neglect the longer term devastation of the Earth.

10. As far as possible we should preach and practise universal human rights in a more sincere and serious manner. We can always protect our religious and cultural values and adopt human rights at the same time.

On our 62nd Merdeka anniversary, let us all Malaysians with God’s help, pledge to protect our precious Federal Constitution, our unifying Rukun Negara and resolve to aspire for a better Malaysia.

We wish that some of my hopes and aspirations for the future, and those of others, will be implemented for a better Malaysia.

We are a blessed country with our rich resources and a beautiful multicultural Malaysian society, which we should treat as our collective assets and not our liabilities.

May God continue to bless our beloved country and our people – always.

“Selamat Hari Merdeka 2019 – Merdeka!”

Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam

Chairman

Asli Centre for Public Policy Studies