A tribute to an extraordinary academic

PROFESSOR Dr M. Parameshvara Deva passing at age 80 on Aug 7 came as unfortunate news for many of us in the Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman Kampar (Utar) community.

At that time, Prof Deva – as he was fondly called – was a senior clinical professor at the M. Kandiah Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences in Utar and spent many years moulding medical doctors in the field of psychiatry, a specialisation that was close and dear to him.

His illustrious career was second to none. He was a professor of psychiatry and head of the department in psychological medicine at the University of Malaya from 1992 to 1998, mental health consultant at the World Health Organisation, past president of the World Association of Psychosocial Rehabilitation and adviser to health ministries in the countries of the Pacific Islands.

Prof Deva played a pivotal role in establishing the Asian Federation for Psychiatric Associations and South Asian Forum on Mental Health and Psychiatry, and was instrumental in developing professional associations in many developing countries in Southeast Asia.

Prof Deva represented a rare breed of world-class professors and was a gentleman of the finest order.

He was a pillar of strength to many of us in Utar and represented a Renaissance gentleman, with intellect, compassion, humility and kindness that were unparalleled and unmatched by many of his peers.

While other professors preached from the confines of the ivory tower, Prof Deva was a man of action, who reached out to marginalised groups and made a difference in his approach,

He was loving and kind to humankind in the field of psychiatry.

The onslaught of the pandemic had virtually shut down many activities and made human connection extremely difficult.

In addition, the rise of mental health issues, suicides, anxiety, depression and issues of burnout took a toll on humanity the world over.

Knowing this and befitting the Latin term, Non Ducor, Duco (I am not led, I lead), Prof Deva rose to the occasion and gave a virtual talk that changed my life.

Titled “Coping with Pandemic Burnout”, the talk was among the best that I had ever attended at the height of the pandemic in 2021.

In his talk, Prof Deva advocated a belief in managing “life-stress diseases” and that stress was the greatest contributor to “lifestyle diseases”.

Stress has always existed from the start, from birth, adolescence, early adulthood and later adult life to old age.

Stress will never dissipate when one grows older. Thus, managing it effectively is key to a more balanced life.

Besides living with stress and managing it effectively, a person should always seek professional help and have the critical awareness to seek professional help when he needs it.

The idea of one achieving “total happiness” is a myth as setbacks are bound to happen in life.

Therefore, it is imperative that a person builds up resilience to withstand life’s misfortunes along the way and to be honest in solving the issues that he is facing. One should also know his limits and be prepared for “losses” in life.

To achieve this, Prof Deva emphasised the building up of a social and emotional support system.

This is true because the onset of the pandemic had upended the lives of many individuals and families, and caused the proliferation of mental health cases to be on an upward trend.

Having a social and emotional support system would help the journey become more bearable.

The building up of such “emotional reserves” should also be complemented by inculcating gratitude in life and strengthening one’s spiritual values.

In addition, he also believed that achieving an equilibrium outside of work life is pertinent and therefore, one must be disciplined enough to create time for himself, create time for family/home and create time outside all the spheres mentioned such as time spent doing charity work, community engagement or indulging in a hobby.

In sharing such gems, Prof Deva was the epitome of compassion as he believed in always paying forward to the community and helping the less fortunate who were afflicted with mental health issues.

As a man of science, Prof Deva was also a man of God and he believed that spirituality and religion were equally important in nurturing and guiding humankind to a path of righteousness and empathy, which is sorely lacking in today’s world.

Many would have known of Prof Deva’s generosity in donation, using his funds to pay for his postgraduate students to attend conferences and workshops as well as his donation of consultancy fees towards the operational costs of a psychological rehabilitation centre in the region.

In true magnanimity, Prof Deva was a kind soul, whose reach of intellect and compassion went beyond the shores of Malaysia to countries such as Aceh, Myanmar and Indonesia where he set up psychiatry units in rural and developing countries.

Embodying Not loqui sed facere (not talk but action), Prof Deva has contributed enormously to psychiatry and in his outreach vision, where he demonstrated true action in the discipline and to all the people that he loved so dearly.

There might not be another professor such as Prof Deva, but his legacy lives on in all the individuals he taught, helped, saved and inspired.

For all of them, his memory and kind deeds will echo in the hallowed halls of eternity forever.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com