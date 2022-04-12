A truly Malaysian university

“EDUCATION is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”: Nelson Mandela.

“The aim of university education should be to turn out true servants of the people who will live and die for the country’s freedom”: Mahatma Gandhi.

I received plenty of feedback from friends on the article “Malaysians, whom do you love?” on an online portal, but the one that strikes me most is from a Chinese friend who fantasises about a University of Muhibbah producing successful entrepreneurs.

The presence of Malay traders had a great impact on intra-Asian trade in Southeast Asia prior to European colonialism and imperialism, and Chinese entrepreneurship, which needs no introduction.

Previously, it is said entrepreneurs are born in the likes of Dhirubhai Ambani or Ratan Tata.

Today, with the digital revolution, it is accepted that they are made through learning and developing certain skill sets, being innovative together with a sharp focus and a burning desire to succeed.

Entrepreneurship is a skill that is acquired instead of being an innate talent.

We have successful entrepreneurs who do not have proper college education, but in this fast-moving world attending college can be very helpful as it teaches soft skills like ownership, accountability and emotional maturity.

Much has been said about University Teknologi Mara and Tunku Abdul Rahman University College on their ethnic composition.

Can we now build a university that specialises in entrepreneurship where it is funded by successful entrepreneurs from all races?

It may not be cheap since the cost of the entire Xiamen University Malaysia was estimated at RM1.3 billion.

Rich Malaysians who really want to see a better Malaysia can also chip in.

According to a 2021 report by Wealth Insight, there are more than 26,000 high-net-worth Malaysians or millionaires with a total of RM522 billion. So, RM1.3 billion is only about 0.25%. Therefore, it is achievable.

Besides producing entrepreneurs which we dearly need, the objective is to unite our multi-racial society and develop a sense of togetherness, kinship and oneness while at campus and thereafter.

It will also do away with “Ali Baba” type businesses where a Malay fronts a Chinese business.

It should be nonsectarian (political or religious) and affordable or free for those who qualify and run by a board of trustees.

Stanford University is a classic example and is known for its great return on investment and entrepreneurial student body.

To save cost, construction risks and time, we can buy a going-concern business that is up for sale, if available, and at the right price.

Entrepreneurs can assist by giving talks or guidance pro bono. Alumni of other universities can also provide assistance and help. Government can help with providing yearly grants.

It is hoped, the products of the university will not be hardcore capitalists and will willingly share their success with others to produce more entrepreneurs.

“It is preoccupation with possession, more than anything else, that prevents men from living freely and nobly”: Bertrand Russell.

Malaysian Malaysia is a pipe dream. Let us steadily build up the foundation for a Malaysia that truly belongs to all.

There should be mass participation in capital ownership and not just a section of the populace, who will feel disenfranchised and disenchanted. What say you?

Saleh Mohammed

Kuala Lumpur