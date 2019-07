SUARA Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) is disappointed by the decision of the High Court of Shah Alam in the conviction of Wan Ji Wan Hussin under the Sedition Act 1948.

The Sedition Act is an archaic legislation that restricts freedom of expression contrary to the rights provided for under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution.

In recent years, the Sedition Act gained notoriety after it was abused by the government to silence dissent and punish activists and political opponents of the administration.

The Pakatan Harapan administration has failed to fulfil its promise of abolishing the Sedition Act and other draconian laws.

The administration cannot hide behind the veil of separation of powers as it was the one that has failed to institute the necessary policy reform.

Its failure to abolish these laws and to take remedial action has resulted in the conviction of Fahmi Reza under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and now, Wan Ji under the Sedition Act.

Suaram calls for the administration to quickly abolish the Sedition Act and implement a moratorium on the Act and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act pending their respective repeal and amendment.

Sevan Doraisamy

Executive Director

Suaram