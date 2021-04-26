Accident gone right

MANY months ago, I was involved in a fender bender while sending my grandchildren to school. It was early in the morning and I was caught in a traffic jam. As I stopped at the traffic lights, a car hit me from the back.

Since it was still dark and traffic was heavy, I did not stop to check the damage to my car because I did not want to cause a traffic jam. I drove about 100m and pulled over by the curb. As I alighted from my car, another car parked behind mine.

A young man got out and approached me, apologising profusely. “Very sorry uncle, can I pay for the repairs?” I was surprised that he followed me all the way to apologise and offered to pay for the repairs. Others would have just driven off. I told him that I would contact him later because I did not know how much the repairs would cost.

When I found out that the repairs would cost more than RM6,000, I phoned the young man and informed him. Since it was expensive, I suggested to him that it would be better if his insurance company paid for it, which he accepted immediately before apologising again for the trouble caused.

I told him that I would have to make a police report and requested him to do likewise. He agreed and told me that he would make the report after 9pm as he was still in the office.

After a few weeks, my car was repaired and his insurance company bore the cost. I calculated that he would have had to pay two to three thousand more when renewing his car insurance for the next few years.

I felt bad for the young man as his insurance no claim bonus would be 0%. I contacted him and offered to “tanggung” a bit for the repairs but he declined the offer, claiming that he was the one “yang bersalah”.

I told him that it was an accident and he did not do it intentionally. I told him that it was just “nasib”. He still declined my offer, and again apologised for the trouble caused.

Looking at him, I feel proud to be a Malaysian. We have so many nice people in our beloved country.

Louis Foong

Dutamas

Kuala Lumpur