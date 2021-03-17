Accord dignity to stray animals

PLEASE stop torturing stray animals. Let me remind everyone that animals, such as the common strays, are also living beings.

There is no need to kill or harm them. One has a right to raise the question of strays posing a risk to safety and health, but please do not take matters into your own hands.

Local councils and the authorities have the expertise to deal with matters like this humanely. Animal cruelty has long been a plague in Malaysia, and time and again we read reports of cruelty being inflicted to strays.

Please stop it. These strays, regardless of breed or species, breathe life just like you and me, and they have an equal right to live out their lifespan.

I would like to strongly urge individuals who inflict pain or kill strays that your actions are hedonistic in nature. The pleasure or joy you derive from it is only temporary.

Please find it in whatever kindness you have left in your hearts to spare these strays of such pain. Do not commit such sins to humanity and nature. I believe we have all been inculcated with values to love all living things, not bring any harm to them or even to wish ill on it.

I would like to send out a strong message to everyone to practise compassion, kindness and moderation towards strays.

It is not within our right as God fearing individuals to commit such acts of cruelty to animals which, mind you, are voiceless against humans.



Please have a kind heart. Treat all strays with love, kindness and above all, offer them dignity.



Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya

Selangor