Act now on water issue before it’s too late

BASED on Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas, some areas in Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Malacca, Negri Sembilan and Johor will face water issues by 2020. Global warming is expected to reduce annual rainfall over Malaysia further increasing the chance of water shortage if prompt steps are not taken.

Review tariffs

Water tariff are based on customer type such as domestic (residential), commercial and industrial. By including small users with heavy users in the same category stops water operators from increasing tariffs to control consumption by large users. Any increase will hurt small users. Multiple new categories based on water use purpose and quantity is needed to allow tariff increases. An increase in tariff for larger users will force them to adopt water-saving mechanisms such rainwater harvesting, water recycling etc. The low water tariff for commercial, industrial and large households gives rise to over usage.

Improve monitoring to reduce non-revenue water

About 35% of piped water is lost through leaks, burst pipes, theft and poor metering. Water operators should install meters across their transmission pipes (large pipe) to relay real-time water pressure and volume to a central command centre. The difference between volume and pressure between two connections signifies water loss along the pipe allowing personnel to respond immediately. Water operators should upgrade all their water meters to improve water billing accuracy particularly for the large users. Recently, TNB installed digital meters for homes in Malacca which improved reading accuracy. The sudden spike in electric bills forced households to be more prudent in their usage of electricity.

Water efficiency conversion for B40

Malaysians use between 220 and 240 litres of water a day, which is 33% more than the UN recommended 150 litres a day. Water efficient products could save up to 60% of water usage. Rainwater harvesters used for flushing can save 30%. However, the B40 can not afford the initial cost hampering their ability to convert and install devices. Water operators could introduce a Water Efficiency Conversion Initiative (WECI) whereby operators pay for the conversion upfront before billing to the consumer as small fixed instalment. Post repayment, the B40 will enjoy lower water bills. The potential savings for water operators in terms of capital expenditures due to lower demand could fund WECI.

Mandatory water-efficient product labelling scheme

WEPLS is a voluntary Water Efficient Product Labelling Scheme to label water efficient products. The absence of mandatory labelling and usage of water-efficient products have flooded the market with cheap and low-efficient equipment. By making mandatory labelling and adoption for new buildings, the water usage could be optimised. Voluntary adoptions have known to provide little impact relative to huge campaign efforts. The government should realise that by now and following in the footsteps of Singapore which improved its water security through mandatory labelling.

Sharan Raj

Kuala Lumpur