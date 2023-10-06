Address nocturnal disturbances and uphold peace

IT was 3am on a glorious moonlit pre-dawn day and I was making my coffee when “they” struck again. “They” have been getting away with their frenzied attacks on peace in the neighbourhood for some time now, with their loud motorcycles lapping over and over again as they set off equally loud firecrackers during the most peaceful hours of the night.

It reminded me of an incident last month when one man could not tolerate the noise from the loud cars in his neighbourhood any longer and decided to confront the gang responsible for disturbing the peace. With over 300,000 views and 24,000 likes over the TikTok video, it clearly echos the silent cries of the public regarding this increasingly disturbing and uncontrollable behaviour of these individuals.

They have been causing trouble in the Penang neighbourhoods. Judging by their actions, it is evident that they have malicious intent, demonstrated through tactics, such as racing loud motorcycles and setting off firecrackers at specific times and locations.

It is no secret that their targeted assault on public peace consistently occurs at 3am on weekends and holidays, with the only respite being when it rains.

The lack of effective enforcement is glaringly evident and these individuals catch on, thinking they are entitled to openly engage in these terrible anti-social actions.

I recall the unfortunate incident last year when several illegal racers lost their lives on a major Penang expressway. At that time, there was hopeful talk about swift arrests, but regrettably, the effectiveness of the rhetoric remains elusive.

This brings to mind the United Nations Human Rights Declaration on the Right of Peoples to Peace (1984), which emphasises that maintaining a peaceful life for people is the sacred duty of each state. It recognises peace as a fundamental right for all individuals on Earth and urges states to take appropriate measures to ensure its implementation.

Unfortunately, it feels like the state is currently ineffective in dealing with these nocturnal transgressors of public peace, who brazenly assault public tranquillity during unholy hours.

Therefore, I solemnly appeal to the state to restore common peace.

In the meantime, we can only hope for rain as we seek some respite and rest.

Death by anarchy