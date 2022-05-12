Addressing bullying in hospitals

THE last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic have been unkind to all of us but even more unkind to the junior doctors who confronted the virus as frontliners.

Despite their own risks they contributed largely to nursing the society back to health.

During the several lockdowns when social distancing was imposed for safety reasons, these doctors were in close contact with Covid-19 patients, while being fully covered in hot, unbearable and uncomfortable rubber protective gear.

They worked around the clock without even a lunch break.

We have yet to appreciate the work of these exhausted doctors.

On the contrary, we read about the deaths of two doctors from Penang General Hospital, allegedly triggered by bullying from senior doctors.

Inevitably, this toxic imbalance of power and subjugation has surfaced in public media as “senior versus house” officer debates.

Research, studies and heart wrenching personal stories have documented that hospitals do have an entrenched and unchallenged hierarchy of specialists and consultants and some do use “bare-knuckle gruelling methods” to teach and train the juniors.

According to surveys by Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) and Doctors Only Bulletin Board System, up to 80% of doctors have experienced bullying while serving in the public sector. So let us not pretend that this does not happen.

Bullying has been occurring repeatedly over decades in cascading circles while both the victims and others have adapted this as normalised behaviour.

“No house officer has gone through his training without any bullying, not only by senior doctors but even by matrons. It is like a rite of passage,” said a physician complacently.

The bullying ranges from being shouted at to quit their jobs, being ridiculed and treated with hostility when approached, publicly criticised and being given unreasonable deadlines on top of the usual workload.

Before we pin labels on senior doctors, let us address the present elephant in the hospital – a cumulation of past government and political mistakes that have endorsed medical colleges which lowered the entry standards for intake, hence producing lower quality of doctors.

Not only has merit deteriorated, English proficiency has also been compromised at the whims of politicians despite teachings, text books and most modern medical communication being mostly in English.

Hence it is not about who is wrong in the hospital but what has fundamentally gone wrong with the medical schools with various political party involvements.

Currently, there are 21 medical colleges, 11 public universities and 300 recognised foreign medical universities resulting in an annual output of 5,000 medical graduates.

How were these students chosen? What was the quality of the curriculum and who approved it?

The calibre of each and every doctor will measure the quality of our healthcare system.

On the surface, Malaysia has achieved a 1:500 doctor-to-patient ratio.

It is reported that this includes an inflated glut of house officers and that at least 25% of them were retained because of their poor quality of work.

The house officer is usually the clerking doctor, blood collector, blood bank runner and the ER front liners.

There will be emergency situations when the patient’s life may be in danger.

A wrong word, vowel or a number could risk a person’s life.

Inevitably, during these high tension moments, curt and abrasive language will be used by seniors managing the crisis, crossing the distinct line between training and bullying.

Studies also show demotivation, loss of confidence, anxiety and self-doubt, and lower productivity and the fear of a junior doctor to seek clarification, which can affect patient treatment.

It is encouraging that the Health Ministry, activists and previous MMA presidents are placing importance on workplace bullying as an occupational hazard that should be addressed promptly.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin is setting up a task force with policymakers, senior doctors, hospital management and other experts for a collective approach to move forward.

There is no quick fix here except to have an entry examination based purely on merit and nothing else but merit alone for medical graduates to qualify as house-officers.

Unfortunately, our past governments have misrepresented, misinterpreted and confused merit with racial prejudices. This should not happen again.

If house officers do a job well, they can express zero tolerance towards covert or overt bullying.

Meanwhile, senior doctors should also self-reflect on whether they are perpetuating a power hierarchy style defined by their own experiences as house officers.

I believe no one should allow themselves to be bullied if they are confident that their work is unquestionably good.

The MMA has a national initiative Helpdoc that assures support and confidentiality, when cases are reported.

The Schomos House Officers’ Guidebook 2022 also has guidelines for junior doctors to redress their bullying and harassment issues.

Most importantly, within the hospital, the Human Resources Department should be more accessible to the juniors and assess their performance independently without being partial to seniors.

The medical fraternity is like a big tapestry of humanity, quality and precision.

Every thread of this tapestry is part of the process for a patient’s recovery and cannot be misaligned either by the ego of a senior doctor or the weakness of a junior.

