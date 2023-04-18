Adopt proactive approach to manage road risks

THE Alliance for a Safe Community is calling on all public transport operators to adopt a proactive approach to managing occupational road risks and help prevent more human tragedies on our roads.

At a time when the relevant authorities are addressing the issue of road safety seriously to reduce road accidents, injuries and fatalities, employers have a moral obligation to adopt a proactive approach to managing occupational road risks.

To help meet the national road safety target of reducing Malaysia’s road fatality rate by 40% within the next five years, employers have a responsibility to take all reasonably practicable measures. This includes ensuring the road safety of not only their employees but also of passengers and the public.

Employers must undertake to change the driving attitude and behaviour of their employees. This involves ensuring the use of safe vehicles and providing driver training to prevent road accidents while also keeping drivers with bad records away from the wheels to prevent road accidents.

Employers also have a duty to protect their employees and other road users by adopting a proactive approach to managing road risks. This will help control significant business losses resulting from work-related road accidents, including not only direct accident costs but lost staff time, higher insurance premiums and poor public image.

No business can afford to leave the safety performance of its vehicle fleet to chance.

Money and lives are at stake. Every journey should be managed and not treated casually.

Unless an organisation has a planned approach in managing occupational road risks and is monitoring what it is doing, more accidents will occur and more innocent lives will be lost on our roads.

Resources which would otherwise be profitably utilised for the business will have to be diverted to deal with the aftermath of accidents.

The message is clear and that is to manage occupational road risks and make the business more profitable.

Employers should always review the road safety standards of their organisations.

Companies that take action to promote occupational safety and prevent accidents will achieve major cost savings, improve their image and make a significant contribution to meeting road safety targets.

Employers who are concerned with the safety and well-being of their employees and the public can help to address the problem of tragic road accidents by employing the following:-

-> Establish a written policy requiring drivers and motorcyclists to undergo safe driving practices, proper use of vehicle safety features and mandatory refresher courses;

-> Conduct background checks on prospective drivers before they are hired, particularly regarding drug offences;

-> Ensure that drivers in their employ comply with designated speed limits on roadways and other traffic regulations;

-> Ensure and establish written procedures in respect of proper maintenance of all vehicles owned by the employers;

-> Establish schedules that allow drivers to obey speed limits and limit their hours of service according to regulations. Do not permit workers to drive while fatigued;

-> Work towards the right behavioural and attitudinal change and develop a road safety culture.

It is important to emphasise the need for adequate and proper safety training for employees.

It is crucial that employers provide their staff with the necessary know-how for them to execute their jobs safely and efficiently.

Besides employees, employers too stand to benefit from a safe working environment as it will not only reduce loss of man-hours and cost but increase productivity and profitability as well as enhance the image of the company.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Chairman

Alliance for a Safe Community