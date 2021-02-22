Adopt ways to save energy

IT IS time we insulate our buildings and save energy. Insulation acts as a barrier to heat loss and heat gain, particularly in roofs and ceilings, walls and floors.

Insulation is the most practical and cost-effective way to make school buildings more energy-efficient.

Some claims suggest that up to 40% can be saved with proportional reduction in heating and cooling bills.

In addition, insulation may reduce condensation and cut dampness. Insulation is also a method to ensure sustainability when you take into consideration the lifespan of buildings.

Unlike other energy-saving steps that require significant lifestyle changes or financial commitments, installation and maintenance of insulation are simple, and arguably affordable.

In the long-run, ensuring proper insulation for buildings may mitigate the effects of drastic climate change the world is experiencing today.

On energy-saving methods in schools, I suggest that fans be used while keeping air-conditioning to a minimum. Schools should also be encouraged to use compact flourescent bulbs instead of incandescent ones.

Most importantly, all of us and especially school-going children should be reminded to switch off appliances that are not being used. It should be stressed that computers, laptops and television sets should also be turned off when not in use.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad also advises consumers to practise measures for efficient usage of electricity.

If charging laptops, turn off the switch when charging has been completed.

Ensure all doors, windows and air outlets are neatly closed while using air-conditioners so cold air will not escape rooms. Use a fan to help cool rooms so the temperature of air-conditioners can be set higher (between 24° C and 26° C) to save electricity.

Clean air-conditioner filters to maximise the cooling process. Dirty filters block the airflow and reduce the efficiency of air-conditioners.

Avoid washing clothes using warm or hot water unless needed, and use the washing machine with a full load. Reduce the use of tumble dryers and take advantage of the hot weather to dry clothes.

When taking a shower using the water heater, reduce shower time.

Try ironing a batch of clothes in one go as it saves electricity, and if using an electric oven, avoid opening the oven door frequently while cooking to ensure the oven temperature remains stable.

Cooking many dishes at a time also saves more electricity.

Consumers can save energy and help make a dent in their monthly power bills by adhering to the advice.

Spread the message and influence others. We can go a step further by educating family members, friends and classmates. The time has come for us to save on electricity and thereby help save the planet.

Bulbir Singh

Seremban