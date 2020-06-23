After-sales service wins praise

SUBSCRIBING to the age-old wisdom, “when you have something nice to say, say it, when you have a bad comment, hold it”, I would like to record my sincere appreciation to the efficient and friendly service agents I met at Perodua service centres the past few weeks.

Almost a month ago, my car was hit from the rear. I took my vehicle to the Perodua Service and Repair Centre in Subang Jaya. It was just the third day of Raya and the centre was working with skeletal staff and yet I was attended to promptly. Within 10 minutes I was out with a promise from the service adviser for regular updates on the restoration work.

The same afternoon, I received a message from an insurer that a loss adjuster had been appointed. By this time, I was in pleasant shock at the speed with which things were moving.

Three days later I received another message confirming my claim had been approved. Now, that was celebratory, I thought. Exactly as per the undertaking by Perodua, my car was ready for collection three weeks later.

The service was exemplary and I found each and every personnel carrying the banner of unpretentiousness and respect for customers, true to the pledge most sales and service establishments have but which is otherwise rarely observed.

On my most recent visit to Perodua Sentral in Section 19, PJ, it was another round of pleasantries. The service agent who attended to me deserves praise for his cordiality and friendliness. When he called to say that the car was ready for collection, he apologised profusely that he may not be around and further instruction on collection was also given.

Why does this come as a surprise to me? I have been at the wrong end of the stick with other service providers and hence, the experience with Perodua is one that deserves commendation.

This should be the standard but it is a rarity. To Perodua, thank you and keep up the good work. As they say, there are no traffic jams along the extra mile.

Motorist

Petaling Jaya