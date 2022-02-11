Aggression and western hypocrisy

THE topic of war continues to be hotly debated in the press and social media as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates, which has intensified the threat of war since the Crimean territorial dispute in 2014 and entered a new round of tensions between the two sides.

The US-led West, which backs Ukraine as an ally, has consistently claimed Russia had deployed about 70% of its combat assets, including 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders in preparation for a massive invasion despite the Kremlin’s repeated insistence that it did not have plans in that direction.

On the other hand, Russia has accused the West, especially the United States, of being the “mastermind” of tensions by creating a perception and then provoking the deployment of armed forces to eastern Europe as if trying to push Kiev to war with Russia.

Regardless of the allegations or accusations levelled, all parties must abide by and submit to the rule of international law whereby the settlement of disputes by pacific or peaceful means should be a priority and work should be done as best as possible to avoid the war.

This is as stated in Article 2(3) of the Charter of the United Nations (UN) which asserts that, “All Members shall settle their international disputes by peaceful means in such a manner that international peace and security, and justice, are not endangered”.

In addition to the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes, all parties involved in international disputes must also adhere to the principle of non-use of force, which prohibits any country from threatening or using force on the sovereignty of another country.

This principle is enshrined in Article 2(4) of the UN Charter which states that, “All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations”.

Based on the interpretation of the International Court of Justice, the Article emphasises the responsibility of member states to refrain from threats and use of force, including aggression in various forms against other countries either through direct or indirect force.

What’s more, aggression has been classified as one of the major international crimes under international criminal law due to its adverse and devastating effects that can threaten the lives of mankind and result in the disruption of international stability and peace.

Thus, if the West’s claim that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukrainian territory through its armed forces is true, then it is clearly a form of threat of force that has the potential to violate the principles of international law.

However, despite the allegations, it has reflected the hypocritical side of the West itself, especially the United States which has often “won” the act of aggression on other territories.

The international community has certainly never forgotten about the US invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq during its rhetorical campaign against terrorism.

Not only that. Until now the West, led by the US, has also been a strong supporter of the crime of aggression and even occupation committed by the Israeli Zionist regime against the Palestinian territories.

Resolution after resolution to condemn the aggression and occupation were always “vetoed” by them.

To some extent, it illustrates that selective elements in the international system clearly exist and often act as obstacles to the resolution of an international dispute or conflict.

This is what is often a concern for developing countries, which are generally opposed to double standards.

Most of these countries argue that powerful countries can use political advantage to manipulate the international system by making it subject to their will.

These concerns were also shared by former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Louise Arbor, who stated that there would be no hope of promoting the rule of law across the country if superpowers make it subject to purely political gain.

Thus, international disputes need to be dealt fairly based on existing law.

But it is not enough to be fair, it must also be seen as fair through enforcement without favouritism, especially by the major powers, including in dealing with acts of aggression.

The writer is Founder of Abu Faqih Centre and international law observer. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com