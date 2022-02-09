Air Selangor’s baffling billing

NOWADAYS corporations are going green as well as finding ways to reduce the cost of doing business. What is baffling is Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd seems to be doing the opposite.

In the past, when the Selangor government subsidised the first 20 cubic metres of water for domestic use, the metre reader would come 30 days after the last reading to read the metre and issue a bill on the spot for water used.

However, the method of issuing water bills has now changed for some unknown reason. The metre reader would continue to come after 30 days, but no bill is issued during this visit. He would come again after another 30 days to take a reading, and again no bill is issued on this second visit as well.

A few days later, consumers will receive by post two A4-size printed bills for the last two months. I wonder why Air Selangor needs to change the way bills are issued. On the spot billing is simpler and uses less paper. With the current process, Air Selangor uses two A4-size papers, an envelope and postage for billing.

Water resource management companies are usually environmentally conscious and their work cultures often aim to conserve the environment and resources. It appears Air Selangor is not doing its part to conserve the environment.

Staff in the Air Selangor office would need to print, insert the bills into envelopes and post them after the second reading is done by the metre readers. This involves more manpower and is a waste of resources. The old way of billing uses less paper and less resources.

In addition, did Air Selangor consider the preference of consumers? I for one prefer to have a monthly bill that is given to me on the spot so I do not miss out on payments. Bills via post can get lost in transit and I would have to end up paying a penalty for not settling the bill on time.

I hope Air Selangor would revert to the old method of billing. If the company has excess staff, I would suggest Air Selangor reduce its staff and the savings accrued could be returned to consumers. For instance, Air Selangor could set a precedent by charging consumers less.

WONG SOO KAN

Petaling Jaya