Alarm bells ringing loud and clear

THE perennial problem of floods in Malaysia as early as 1886 has hit us again. This time communities in eight states were affected, especially Selangor, where people were totally caught unprepared for this calamity.

The magnitude of devastation cannot be described in words. “I saved for five years to buy new furniture and curtains for this season but everything is gone,” cried one resident from the affected B40 community.

Although donations of all kinds keep pouring in, nothing appears to be enough. A ride along the roads of these flood-stricken areas appears like an aftermath of a war zone, with massive destruction resulting in tonnes of huge deposits, spoiled utensils, wet cushions and damaged goods piled in front of homes of these victims.

Despondent residents were seen continuously scrubbing cakes of mud lying on floors, belonging to what previously they called homes.

The prime minister admitted that the disaster response was slow and called ministers holidaying abroad to return home as soon as possible. Floods are perhaps one of the few major disasters that strike our blessed country. The occurrence of this unwarranted event is often during a certain period, which is common knowledge to everyone, including the people related to managing these disasters.

Hence, like a fire drill that orientates everyone to run to the place of safety, dropping everything when the alarm bell goes off in their place of work, one wonders why there are no rehearsals of such nature among stakeholders who manage these flood disasters.

Ministers can be anywhere holidaying but what is critical is that systems at home must always be operationally ready to serve anyone and anywhere when needed, without depending on the instruction from ministers.

Government is for governance. The screams of despair and the crying hearts of these affected residents would have been assuaged by the comforting hands of those elected to dispense immediate care and concern. This would have reflected the spirit of “Keluarga Malaysia” more evidently than all the slogans chanted.

The paradox is that the system already exists. A disaster management mechanism was established by the Cabinet on May 18, 1994 under the National Security Council in the Prime Minister’s Department following the Highland Towers debacle.

The detailed document was reviewed and revised many times until 2012. However, in 2015 the function of managing flood disasters was assigned to Nadma (National Disaster and Management Agency).

While we point fingers at Nadma for its slow response, its website reveals that Nadma is an agency that acts only as a secretariat for both the federal disaster management committee and the federal disaster control centre, but does not mention it as having any specific roles for disaster management committees or disaster control centres at the state or district level.

Hence, a detailed and documented script was in place, which incorporated flood mitigation, policy and management strategies, flood disaster relief and preparedness, flood forecasting and warning system, urban stormwater management procedures and many more aspects, but whether the actors enacting the script actually read to contextualise its contents for implementation purposes remains a question.

However, the heroes during this tiring time were the common people, especially members from voluntary NGO (non-governmental organisations), who were devoid of the knowledge of this detailed script, without position and power but armed with a heart filled with a yearning to serve, and had volunteered to help.

Regardless of race and religion, crossing all ethnic boundaries, boats carried volunteers to ferry food and other rations to multiracial needy residents in those dark, cold, rainy nights.

Volunteers from so many NGO should be applauded for they risked their lives in these swelling waters to touch the lives of those who were in need, and that too during Covid times.

Events to promote unity in terms of cultural programmes, sports and many other similar activities have been organised previously by the National Unity Ministry.

Lectures, talks, workshops and launching of policies to promote national unity have all been carried out, but it is moments like this that reflect the real facet of unity in Malaysia. Whether it is the Malays, Chinese and Indians together cutting vegetables and preparing food in temple premises of Gurdwaras or the Malays cleaning Hindu temples and Indians doing likewise at mosques, these are the wondrous unity moments that capture the human spirit.

Natural disasters provide a remarkable opportunity for humanity to connect to their respective human nature. The whole purpose of managing a problem is to prevent the same from recurring. It is still not too late.

The accumulated experience since 1886 in handling floods, the wisdom from the numerous committees assigned, the inter-ministerial involvement, more than 30 in some instances, should be consolidated to assess the reasons for the slow response.

Finger-pointing at this juncture would not restore the quality of life and the lost confidence of the thousands affected. The key is to revisit the already established platforms for stakeholders to synergise on the same page, in order to avoid similar bitter experiences.

Research studies in the past on managing floods in Malaysia are quick to point out that it is too top-down centric. Again we need to keep the flood management in Malaysia within the context of its rapid development.

The changing structural landscapes, with mushrooming of condominiums and large buildings in cities, may require a revisit and restrategising of plans that already exist.

The most important element is to decide when the alarm bell should be pressed. A temperature beyond 37°C is an indication that the body is tending towards ill-health. Likewise, the parameters of the impending danger of flooding must be determined. Apparently, the signals of possible floods were announced earlier by the meteorological station.

Japan, with its massive earthquakes, has well-documented policies to not only recognise impending dangers but culturise the people to ensure protective measures be taken well in advance.

Intelligence is about accurately predicting the outcome. Wisdom is about preparing for the outcome, so that risks are minimised. We need both, and there needs to be an overhaul of the existing comprehensive strategies in place to ensure that both are carried out.

There is a need to ensure that every state reports on the potential flooding sites. And a local flood mitigation task force involving local resident leaders, heads of Rukun Tetangga, community heads, local town council office representatives, and most importantly local NGO representatives residing in these communities, must be formed.

It is time we do not underestimate the power of NGO, for they are driven by selfless pursuits often anchored in noble purposes. It is time that government agencies involved in flood mitigation and prevention include more NGO in their decision-making bodies.

Consideration this time around with greater seriousness should be given to deepening rivers that pass such low-lying settlements or even creating walls and dykes separating rivers from these dwellings, which may mitigate the future onslaught of swelling waters.

There is a need to create alternative routes for easing traffic congestion during flooding and the necessity to build large multi-storey halls to house victims of floods would be some of the more tangible and visible efforts by the government to prevent similar calamities.

The environment and water minister in September 2021 said the government’s allocation of RM9 billion for almost 100 flood mitigation and urban drainage projects in managing the issue of floods in the country was contained in the 12th Malaysia Plan. It is time to revisit the seven projects reported to have been completed, to assess their effectiveness.

Perhaps a White Paper revisiting the earlier pledges, with a more multi-ministerial and inter-departmental agency collaboration, can create a better unified approach to determine what appropriate action should be deployed by respective agencies at district, state or national levels. This stronger political will and commitment may make 2022 an important year to be recognised as the year that flood disaster may be a thing of the past.

Idealistic as it sounds but hope hinges on such ideals, as someone said “if we aim for the stars, it may land on the moon”.

Someone said, “what happened in Sri Muda may happen to Kuala Lumpur”. If we are not careful, this may turn out to be true. A frog thrown into a pot of hot water can immediately leap out but a frog swimming in a cold pot of water placed on a hot stove may not realise the effect of the gradual increase of heat and, therefore, will die. This may be our fate.

The fatality this time has risen to 49 deaths, more than the 32 deaths reported in the 1971 floods. The meteorological report of the volume of rain received in three days, which was equivalent to almost one month of the usual downpour in the past, is scary.

The increasing severity and frequency of such flooding are alarm bells that can no longer be ignored. We need to wake up.

Prof Dr Suresh Govind is chairman of Yayasan Perpaduan Malaysia.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com