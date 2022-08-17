All for clean food premises

THE recent closure of several food premises in Klang by the Klang Municipal Council is lauded. Enforcement is a rare word to the rakyat these days. Many times, grouses have been voiced in the media, but have fallen on deaf ears. So, it was a pleasant surprise to note the closures of several eateries by the authorities over two weeks.

It is a known fact that there is nothing like home-cooked food. But when people eat out, it could be either for want of change or they have no alternative. Hence, they are putting their health in the hands of the management, the cooks and other staff to serve them food according to regulations on food preparation.

Consumers expect restaurants they patronise to be clean and the staff to practise hygiene. It is grossly unethical not to do so.

When a person runs a business, the onus is on the person to ensure patrons are satisfied with the food, cleanliness and service, in order for people to return on a regular basis. One should think of the long-term investment, or lose business in no time, and eventually be forced to close shop.

The closures recently are a timely lesson for others too, who are in this business, to take heed.

It is noteworthy that the authorities concerned acted without fear or favour, for the good of the rakyat, who have been shortchanged for far too long.

I hope this exercise will be ongoing, so the culture of cleanliness and good hygiene will become a norm.

The rakyat too can play a part by working with the authorities and informing them of dirty restaurants. This will help the authorities to identify outlets that break food regulations, making for easier enforcement.

Thiagarajan Mathiaparanam

Klang