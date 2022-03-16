All is fair in love and war

THE ongoing war in Ukraine is poised to be one of the most significant history-changing events at the turn of the new century, triggering an unprecedented wave of sanctions, and unified almost the entire global order in effectively turning Moscow into the most sanctioned state by far, with more than 2,700 new sanctions enacted since the war began, totalling more than 5,000 sanctions cumulatively.

This enormous situation – one of the most hard-hitting economic wars waged by the West and the line toed by almost the whole international community, ranging from total withdrawal of business ties to ending of trade relations – provides an uncharted path of geopolitical manoeuvring ahead.

While the conflict has largely followed the realities of theories of international relations, where interests and long-term security of states as the predominant actors remain paramount, the different ball game following the systemic fall-out and the surprising stall in the all-out affront by the Kremlin in besieging Ukraine provide new challenges to the calculated steps and responses by regional and global communities.

All these juggling, between having to show a solidified front in defending global norms and order and in upholding the sanctity of a democratic front and liberal freedom, and the need to be meticulous in not crossing the red line that could trigger an escalatory path to an expansionary conflict with bigger implications, has reignited the terrifying risks and wariness of past events during the Cold War.

In navigating through the twists and turns, the one aspect that never fails to provide surprises is the eventual fall-back to conventional methods of managing conflicts and securing the immediate and ultimate interests of one’s own long-term affairs of the state, with strategic calculations played out in threading this complex path.

While many are surprised by some strong and unexpected stands taken, especially by Switzerland in being one of the most dominant actors in leading the sanctions, the pressing need in elevating the needs and protection of states remains on the radar.

China is following the retaliatory measures undertaken by the West and especially the US closely, assessing the limits and types of measures Washington is willing to put forth in estimating the potential backlash and responses incurred, should Beijing initiate a similar move in Taiwan.

Policymakers in Beijing do realise that it is entirely a different ball game with Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific in terms of the extent and sacrifices the West is willing to stake out, with different stakes at play.

Taiwan certainly feels the jitters when the tanks rolled into Ukraine, with wariness and anxiety of facing a similar fate in the near future by the same move orchestrated by China President Xi Jinping, with initial fears skyrocketing of Beijing trying to take advantage of the situation at hand by executing a grand chess play of moving into Taiwan at the same time.

Analysts and policymakers in Taipei and beyond should take heart that those fears are allayed, at least in the near term, by unwavering American assurance, deterrence and focus in not jeopardising its ultimate priority, which remains to contain China and strengthening its laser focus in the region.

Washington is careful not to overstep the red line and in escalating the Ukrainian conflict by sending in jets and other offensive weapons, which would be a red flag that would command an all-out and direct military confrontation, despite the desperate pleas by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. It remains confident that this conflict is still within the boundary of manageable risks and range, with its bigger eye on Beijing and Pyongyang, as the long-term ultimate challenges.

The recent intercontinental ballistic missile tests disguised as satellite launches early in the month by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is yet another clear message sent to remind the West and the voters in South Korea of the keen relevance of Pyongyang in the path ahead.

The presidential election that ensued in the South, with the victory of Conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, has further brought treacherous challenges ahead for the Korean peninsula.

The dominant threat posed by Pyongyang remains a paramount concern to Tokyo, Seoul and Washington, which resulted in the recent agreement to boost tripartite readiness and resilience in responding to the threats from the Kim regime, as initiated and agreed to by Yoon in one of his early pivots for a more deviant and assertive stand against Kim.

Historical tensions between Seoul and Tokyo remain at the back-burner for now, a decisive and collective response towards the more urgent and pressing Pyongyang threat.

Japan remains wary of the threat by Moscow, considering its long-complicated history of ties and existing overlapping territorial claims. As such, it continues to adhere to the Western-led global front in the condemnation and sanctions against the Kremlin, but is careful not to ruin its dependence on Washington and the Quad (a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan, and United States) in halting the Chinese and North Korean threats.

India remains trapped between a rock and a hard place, juggling between long-term risk-benefit calculations in responding to Western and global calls for sanctions and bans on the Kremlin.

In maintaining its strategic independence started by then prime minister of India, Manmohan Singh, New Delhi remains steadfast in its manoeuvring in continuing its long-held and deep-rooted ties with Moscow, stretching back to the Cold War era. It has heavy reliance on Russian weapons and systems, amounting to more than 70% of India’s defence spectrum, a vital link.

While clearly disappointed with India’s stand on the issue, Washington and the Quad do realise the strategic importance of New Delhi in lending its weight to the structure built to focus on the larger actor at play, China.

Notwithstanding initial awkwardness in being the sole major democratic player in the world and in the Quad in not following the push in punishing Putin, Indian policymakers remain confident that the long-term strategic securing of India’s interests and security remain protected, with the continuous and uninterrupted supply chain of critical defence reinforcements from Moscow and in galvanising present support from the Quad in deterring threats and risks from Beijing.

The polarising response remains similar in Asean member states, with a majority of states remaining heavily dependent on Moscow’s support for defence and security as underscored by Moscow being the largest defence partner and supplier for Asean from 2000 to 2019, amounting to more than US$10 billion (RM42.08 billion).

Careful and meticulous stands on the issue are drafted in avoiding immediate fallout and risks to co-dependency, something which Singapore is not part of, with its most vocal stand in the region in not only joining the global bandwagon in the sanctions and condemnation of the Kremlin, but also initiating further sanctions on its own. This early and forceful stand is well expected, with the republic weary of facing a similar fate, and together with Taiwan, remain at the mercy of great powers in wielding their interests through forceful means in the realm of power politics, with might being the right mantra. Its early decisive stand remains pivotal in highlighting Singapore’s concern.

The realm of geopolitical manoeuvring remains highly volatile and risky, where the Ukrainian conflict further proves to be an eye-opener for states, especially the vulnerable ones, to up the ante in securing their interests and security, thus further creating a vicious cycle of an arms race and never-ending security dilemma.

Already, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has initiated a monumental leap of enhancing readiness and resilience by a target increase of up to 80,000-strong force by 2040, further bolstering defensive capacities.

Even without escalatory events and risky manoeuvres, states in the region and beyond will be compelled to increase defensive capabilities and trigger the inevitable shift to enhancing security and defence in the quest for survival, and in winning the new great power competition.

While the goal and the game remain the same in safeguarding interests and projecting power and influence through as many diplomatic and dependency measures designed, the gap and the grip will still be determined by the forces of hard power and the projection of artilleries and arsenals in a show of force, deterrence measures and mutually assured destructions.

This will herald a risky path ahead, unless the riddle and paradox of the security dilemma and the theoretical realities of the realist stand of global politics are strategically tamed for now.

Collins Chong Yew Keat, Universiti Malaya.