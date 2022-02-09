An act of salvation or subversion?

ON the first day of Chinese New Year, UCSI University Prof of Architecture Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi broached the idea of forming a “Citizens for Social and Religious Harmony” [programme] that would comprise academics, office bearers in the organisations of different faiths and educators. In his vision, these citizens will promulgate two simple perspectives, one of which is to extract some eternal spiritual values from our various religions.

Two years back, a Rukun Negara forum heard religious leaders talk about national unity through a better understanding of each other’s religions. But the undercurrents exerted a downward pull. Surveys indicate that Malaysians tend to see people of other religions to be less like them. Each cluster of believers regards its own community as exceptional in holding the greatest truth, the only truth or the final truth.

A senior religious law authority has stated that it is a duty of believers to preach to unbelievers or non-believers and invite them to embrace the faith. If they fail to carry out this responsibility, God will question them in the afterlife. Claiming there was a dilemma, he said it would be selfish to just save oneself and not others. The fallacy in this argument is demonstrated by the fact that more than one religion can advance the same argument for itself.

Fortunately, the line has been drawn in regard to children. Towards end of January, the Federal Court disallowed an application by two religious entities for leave to appeal to reinstate the conversion of five children by their father without the consent of their mother. A day earlier, a similar conversion case appeal was postponed.

In October last year, the Court of Appeal dismissed appeals by a mother against a High Court decision to quash the unilateral conversion of two children. In March 2021, the High Court allowed a 41-year-old woman to commence judicial review proceedings challenging her conversion at the age of 10 by her father without her mother’s consent.

A landmark decision was made in 2018 by the Federal Court when it ruled, in a suit brought by Hindu mother Indira Gandhi, that the consent of both parents was required before a child could be converted. But if you are aged 18 and above, whose consent should be required before you convert from one religion to another? Shouldn’t your community have a say as religion is a social institution? Religion was established by every civilisation to tie its people back to one another, as human beings had become estranged in the transition from small hunter-gatherer societies to larger agricultural societies and, thence, to mass civilised societies with cities populated by thousands.

The Latin origin of the word religion is re-ligare, and it means to tie back – obviously to tie people back to one another. This is why every religion has made congregational worship compulsory. If religion were a personal matter between you and God, we do not need congregational worship. Just pray alone or with your family.

Conversion, in the case of marriage, is desirable so as to align the interests of both partners. The family of the converted spouse usually agrees joyfully. However, conversion for theological reasons that involves renunciation of your previous religion subverts the idea of One Malaysian Family or One Global Family and is likely to cause socio-ethical disruptions that ultimately harm a multicultural society or multicultural world.

Nothing destroys human unity and religious harmony more than acts of conversion that create mass unhappiness by implying that the convert is moving from a life of falsehood in a previous religion to a life of truth. Such conversion is also a denial of the eternal spiritual values embedded in every religion.

On Thaipusam day, Hindu devotees rushed to the aid of a Malay woman as she was giving birth in a car near the Batu Caves Sri Subramaniar Temple. Five days after the birth, the woman who was touched by the selfless acts of these Hindus said: “At that moment, I did not feel that we were of different faiths. They were happy after the baby was delivered. I was speechless.”

“I did not feel that we were of different faiths” – the mother felt a deep sense of harmony and unity at that moment when the unconditional true love pouring out from a group of strangers belonging to another religion enveloped her.

During the December deluge, organisations such as United Sikhs and the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia gave their all to help flood victims regardless of their faith. In Kuching, the Sarawak Islamic Information Centre holds regular meetings with Buddhist, Christian and Hindu believers, and also organises tours to places of worship. In a village 70km from Kuching, Bidayuh Muslims and Christians celebrate Hari Raya, Christmas and Gawai Day together through visits.

But if you compare the missionary tracts of two big religions in the world, you will notice their exclusivist claims based on scriptural verses that are given a literal absolutist interpretation. What is required is a situational interpretation that relates to the context of that scriptural era and the geopolitical conditions of that region and time. Learn to interpret scripture relationally.

Any religion that faces a threat to its survival at the foundation stage will develop a hard proselytising edge, as the way to keep alive when enemies want to crush your new religion is to spread aggressively through mass conversion.

The conversion imperative is then written into scripture or into a code of religious laws. Even when a religion has been long established over centuries or millennia but faces a severe external threat, it will become aggressive.

We see this happening in Hinduism of India today, with Hindu nationalists lately reacting to the mass conversions of Hindus during successive waves of foreign invasion and occupation. This programme to reconvert the converts back to their previous religion has involved calls for laws to make the conversion of Hindus illegal and to impose the death penalty for apostasy. Activists have also urged Hindu women to bear four children to keep up the population of Hindus.

Conversion is not the only out-of-scriptural-context practice. No millennium-old religion objected to slavery, as various scriptures had permitted it. It was President Abraham Lincoln, a secular leader of a secular nation in the mid-19th century, who took the first big step to abolish slavery.

Some thirty years ago, a Korean religious leader, Reverend Kim Pyung Hwa, confidently proclaimed to a multicultural audience in Kuala Lumpur: “The age of conversion is over.” Prescient words, and perhaps one day a secular leader will make them come true.

The writer champions interfaith harmony.