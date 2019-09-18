An unsung hero

DOES anybody remember that our Tugu Negara was damaged by a blast early in the morning of Aug 27, 1975. The bombing was blamed on the Communist Party of Malaya which was creating panic among civilians after its assassination of the then IGP Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Hashim in 1974.

After celebrating Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day, it is time for us to remember and cherish those who sacrificed their lives in defending the country during World War II, the Emergency. That was why the government in 1975 saw a need to quickly restore the monument with the help of experts from all over the world.

One expert brought in for the restoration was an Australian named Christopher Carney, then a lecturer at the Mara Institute of Technology’s School of Art and Design. It was reported that Carney had estimated that the project would be completed by May 15, 1977 but it was actually ahead of schedule with the renovated statues unveiled on May 11, 1977.

After almost 42 years, people like Carney may have been forgotten but for a chance meeting in June during the Hari Raya holidays in the sleepy town of Launceston in Tasmania, Australia. On that fateful day the cheerful skipper of the Lady Launceston, a vessel serving the Tamar River Cruises, took us on a scenic tour of the famed Cataract Gorge. He identified himself as Christopher.

As there were only a few tourists on board that morning, Christopher took his time in providing us with a fantastic commentary. He engaged in casual conversation with my father while at the controls as the boat cruised slowly into the gorge. We had no idea that Christopher had helped to restore Tugu Negara.

He then asked us where we were from, and his eyes lit up when we said Malaysia, but he didn’t mention his role in the restoration.

It was when my father asked whether he had visited Malaysia that “Christopher” briefly responded that he once stayed in Klang. When pressed for information all he said was that he was one of those guys who rebuilt Tugu Negara.

It was not until last Sunday that Christopher came into the picture again when my father stumbled upon an article in Free Malaysia Today (Bahasa Malaysia) which referred to the 1975 bombing and reported Christopher Carney’s name.

We were convinced this Carney and the skipper of Lady Launceston were one and the same person as the report’s description of his work matched what we knew of him.

I emailed Tamar River Cruises, the operator of the Lady Launceston, to confirm whether their skipper Christopher was Christopher Carney.

I got a reply two days later from Carney confirming that it was indeed him. He expressed surprise that I knew his surname.

Carney and many others, whose names might not have been mentioned in news reports, had indeed sacrificed their time and effort to rebuild a piece of history of our beloved nation. In times of peace like this, away from any violence and war, let us appreciate our country Malaysia. It is still not too late to fly the Jalur Gemilang.

Gregory Kong Min Kyn

Cheras