An unyielding passion for community service

JUST slightly more than a month ago, my neighbor and friend, Mohammed Rashid Abdul Ajij, enquired about my age. And when I told him my age, he spontaneously replied that he was much younger than me.

I jokingly told Rashid in that case he will have to see me off first, before he retires from this world. He just smiled at my response.

So, it was with a sense of profound shock and sadness that while relaxing on the morning of 6 December, I was informed that Rashid has passed on after succumbing a massive cardiac arrest while he was at his hometown in Taiping. Rashid was only 56.

Looking at the manner in which Rashid used to walk, I always thought that he was the embodiment of physical fitness- especially being an ex-army officer.

I had known Rashid since my return from Stockholm in July 2014, but his wife Khadijah and her family have been known to my family and I, ever since we moved into Bangsar Park in 1973.

Rashid belonged to a rare breed of Malaysians. In an era when there is so much racial polarization in our country, Rashid towered above and crossed the ethnic and religious divide by being a friend to all residents, irrespective of their race and religion. How I wish there were more people like Rashid in Malaysia, especially among our politicians!

An old boy of Royal Military College (RMC) in Sungai Besi, Rashid held the rank of a Captain in the Royal Signal Corp and was mechanical engineer by profession.

By any measure, Rashid defied all the odds stacked against him and bucked the trend.

He did not come from a privileged background and had to borrow a pair of shoes to attend his RMC interview. His relatives even told him he was too thin to join RMC. But being a man of steely determination, he proved all the sceptics wrong when he was accepted into the RMC.

Rashid was determined to serve the country and be part of the army. His famous tagline which he always mentioned was duty, honour and country.

A week before he passed on, I told him that I had just returned from Brickfields where I had gone to lend moral support to an unemployed engineering graduate who sells tea masala for a living. Rashid immediately said to me, “I am proud of my fellow engineer earning a living honourably.”

I once told him that if there was a post for the Mayor of Bangsar Park, he would definitely win hands down. He always had a perpetual smile on his face for anyone he met and frequently chatted with them, albeit for a short while at times.

I noticed his public relations skills during the times when we did work for the Bangsar Park Residents Association (BPRA), going from house to house, coaxing residents and collecting their no objection signatures for our gated and guarded community. Rashid always had a few minutes to spare talking to our residents.

Even when we encountered unfriendly residents, Rashid could still manage his usual affable smile and was cool and composed.

He once told me that being an ex-army officer, he was always passionate about the security for Bangsar Park. It was this fervidness that motivated him work tirelessly towards attaining our goal, despite the hurdles we are still encountering.

Unlike many who seek glory and attention and have an agenda, Rashid was always in the background doing work for BPRA, not once in any way seeking any form of recognition.

Besides working enthusiastically for BPRA, Rashid in his own quiet way used to help a less fortunate resident living along the same road. I only came to know about this act of kindness recently.

Rashid, you have left an indelible mark on the residents of Bangsar Park and BPRA. You will always be remembered for your selfless service and passionate commitment to make Bangsar Park a better place to live for all our residents.

Benedict Lopez

Kuala Lumpur