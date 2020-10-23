Another perspective on North Korea

IN a deconstruction of the article “N. Korea’s nuclear programmes a global threat” (theSun, Oct 16) from Reuters, one would have to start by asking why is North Korea’s nuclear programme a global threat and not the programmes of Israel, India, Pakistan, Russia, China, France, UK, and US?

That comparison wasn’t made or discussed in the article.

The article then says “Some 28,500 American troops are deployed in South Korea, in what is seen as a deterrent to Pyongyang ...”

Imagine if 28,500 North Korean troops were deployed along the Mexican border with the US.

Would the Western mainstream media be viewing this as a deterrent to Washington?

Or would it be a brazen act of aggression and a trigger to World War III?

Nowhere in the article is a reason given for American exceptionalism.

Does no one ever ask why there is never an article in the Western mainstream media in praise of North Korea?

Why are there no articles arguing North Korea’s militarism may be a response to the threat posed by the US, given that the Americans invaded Korea in 1950 and in three years dropped an estimated 32,557 tonnage of napalm and 635,000 tonnage of bombs on the Korean people, killing approximately 20% of the population?

Louis Shawcross

Ampang