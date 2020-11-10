Anxious week spent in pensive mood

PHEW!!! What a week it has been!!! The build-up and wait for Budget 2021 announcement was filled with anxiety and anxiousness. It appears the Budget is the biggest ever presented, incorporating a rescue plan for the rakyat.

I made it a point to listen intently, trying to digest every word that came from the finance minister during the presentation. One thing I have noticed is that whenever a budget is presented, we will have both critics and approvers and that is only to be expected.

On Saturday, the newspapers and news portals were overwhelmed with commentaries, feedback and criticisms and what better way for the rakyat to have their say and be counted!

I have my opinion about Budget 2021 but most of them have been covered by the armchair warriors.

Therefore, it would be a waste of valuable space here to repeat them.

Meanwhile, how can we miss the hubbub that was happening in the world’s second largest democracy. The battle between the Republicans and the Democrats raged for days.

That being history, what is important is that Joe Biden reached the finishing line and has been declared the 46th president of the United States of America.

What a momentous occasion it was watching the 77-year-old sprinting all the way to rostrum with zest and zeal for his victory speech.

He suddenly looked much younger, with neither exhaustion nor weariness showing.

It was a moment of realisation that he could indeed be the “healer” for the United States.

In his victory speech on Saturday night, Biden called it “a time to heal in America” and said: “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify, who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States.”

Humility might as well be his middle name as he reached out to Trump supporters with empathy, offering amity.

Backtracking a little, it was comical to witness Trump’s ugliest self when he was preparing himself with lawyers and lawsuits to meet any eventuality not in his favour. I suppose Trump was strictly following the creed that if he did not fight for what he wanted, he would not be able to cry for what he had lost.

Not surprisingly, Americans who are acquainted with Trump’s tantrums decided that there could never be a pacifier big enough for the blondie and left him to his own means.

That the US election is keenly watched by the global population for its impact on countries across the globe is not surprising.

Most national elections are not global events but the US presidential election is an exception.

Global financial markets and economic prospects will be affected by who sits in White House. The outlook for the world is expected to change drastically, for the better.

Biden has quite a diverse vision for the United States, compared to what Trump had.

From the pre-election speeches, it looks like Biden is more inclined to raise corporate tax rates, while prioritising broad-based spending initiatives around the expansion of healthcare coverage, boosting minimum wages, and providing more federal support for housing and education.

One common ground Trump and Biden shared was that both were in general agreement on the need for more infrastructure spending, but Biden was inclined to tie it directly to a “green” agenda.

Another obvious and diverse supposition is related to healthcare.

Trump and Biden each glorified their respective plan, often comparing them to that of Obama’s.

People seem to favour Bidencare as he pledges to protect and build on Obamacare by giving Americans more choice, reducing healthcare costs, and making the system less complex to deal with.

Let’s pray for Biden to have the strength to fulfil his pledges while standing firm against the dark forces.

Congratulations to America, now that the “the four tumultuous years” have ended.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com