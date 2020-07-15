Appointment of speaker must follow the laws

THE appointment of the speaker (Yang di-Pertua Dewan Rakyat) for our Parliament, House of Representatives (Dewan Rakyat) must follow all the laws and procedures as stipulated by our Federal Constitution and the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat.

Our Federal Constitution is the highest law in the land, used since our country gained its independence in 1957 and it must be respected at all time.

Our Federal Constitution has clearly specified the process concerning the appointment of the speaker for the House of Representatives.

Generally, speaker for the House of Representatives is elected to a term that lasts for the length of the term of the House of Representatives itself that elected him.

His term usually ends when the House of Representatives is dissolved and a general election is called.

The speaker is normally elected when the House of Representatives meets for the first time after a general election by members of the House of Representatives, who are known as members of Parliament (MP).

Article 57(1) of the Federal Constitution clearly states that “the house of Representatives shall from time to time elect:

(a) as Yang di-Pertua Dewan Rakyat (Speaker), a person who either is a member of the house or is qualified for election as such a member; and

(b) two deputy speakers from among members of the house”.

Any MP is qualified to be speaker of the House of Representatives, but non-MPs, who meet the same qualifications required to be an MP, are also eligible for election as speaker for the House of Representatives.

Article 57(1A) of the Federal Constitution clearly states that, “Any person elected as speaker who is not a member of the house of Representatives shall:

(a) before he enters upon the duties of his office, takes and subscribes before the house the oath of office and allegiance set out in the Sixth Schedule; and

b) by virtue of holding his office, be a member of the house additional to the members elected pursuant to Article 46.

Besides having a Federal Constitution to follow over the appointment of the speaker of the House of Representatives, there is also a Standing Orders which needs to be taken into account before making appointment of the speaker. This Standing Orders is known as Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat.

These Standing Orders are made by the House of Representatives in pursuance of Article 62(1) of the Federal Constitution.

The procedure over the appointment of the speaker of the House of Representatives has clearly been laid out under Rules 3 and 4 of the Standing Orders.

Rule 3 of the Standing Orders stipulates that whenever there is a vacancy in the office of Yang di-Pertua, whether as a result of a dissolution of Parliament or otherwise, the House shall as soon as a quorum is present, proceed to elect a Yang di-Pertua.

Rule 4 of the Standing Orders continues to state that where it clearly stipulate that the procedure for the election of a Yang di-Pertua shall be as follows: Every member who wishes to propose a person who is either a member of the house or is qualified for election as such for election as Yang di-Pertua shall ascertain previously that, that member is willing to serve if elected, and shall notify the secretary of his proposal in writing at least 14 days before the meeting.

A member addressing himself to the secretary, shall propose some other member or person then present to the house for its Yang di-Pertua, and move “That ... (naming the member) do take the chair of this house as Yang di-Pertua”.

Our House of Representatives cannot be left empty without the presence of a speaker. Speaker of the House of Representatives plays a very important role over the smooth running of the administration itself.

The speaker of the House of Representatives determines when a sitting of the house should be open and closed, and may suspend the sitting for a brief period if necessary.

He is also in charge of ensuring the Federal Constitution and Standing Orders of the house are being respected and to be given due respect, disciplining members of the house, determining who shall have the floor during a sitting, calling a vote, and checking for a quorum when the house meets.

Due to the significant roles that are going to be carried out by a speaker of the House of Representatives, it is important for the speaker to remain neutral and professional in performing its duties and responsibilities in order to create stability and trust among all members of the house.

Muzaffar Syah Mallow is a senior lecturer of Faculty of Syariah and Law at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM).