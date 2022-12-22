Appreciate sacrifices of our uniformed personnel

WE must stand in solidarity with the victims of the recent landslide which struck an organic farm campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor.

It is heart-wrenching, to say the least.

Please sympathise and empathise with the victims.

We can all offer our condolences, say a prayer according to our respective faiths and keep them in our thoughts.

This moral support is the bare minimum we can do as a united family.

Please also support the various uniformed personnel and agencies involved in the Search and Rescue operation.

It does not matter if it is the police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team, or any other uniformed personnel.

They are giving their all in the name of our beloved Malaysia.

Photos on social media and local news agency reports show them working tirelessly hand-in-hand to search for victims of the tragedy.

They too face risks, hazards and unpredictable weather conditions during the operation and are racing against time to search for survivors.

Let us all stand together to offer our uniformed heroes the strength to soldier on in their operational duties.

Do not take them for granted as they too may lose their lives in the line of duty. They do not ask for much.

One can see in their eyes, that they only have one united objective which is to save as many lives as possible.

We are really fortunate to be able to rely on them in our darkest hours. They too have families waiting for them to come home safely.

Do not criticise them unnecessarily for matters beyond their control.

Let us focus our positive energy and appreciate their selfless efforts.

Make no mistake, I am not only carrying a flag for the Civil Defence Force, but for all of Malaysia’s finest who have selflessly upheld their duty to God, the King and Malaysia.

Yeap Ming Liong

Associate Captain, Malaysian Civil Defence Force