Are we ready for Gen Z workforce?

THE projection by the World Economic Forum indicating that Generation Z will constitute a substantial segment of the workforce by 2025 underscores the imperative for a strategic recalibration in attracting, managing and retaining this emerging cohort.

However, a discerning survey has unveiled that a notable 62% of Gen Z employees are actively or passively exploring alternative employment opportunities, implying a potential disconnect between prevailing workplace strategies and the engagement requisites of this demographic.

As Generation Z takes centre stage in the professional arena, a pressing question emerges: Are workplaces adequately equipped to accommodate the distinct preferences and expectations of this generation?

As the latest generation to enter the workforce, Gen Z brings with them a unique set of values, technological fluency and outlook shaped by their experiences.

It is crucial to check if businesses are ready to understand and meet the hopes and requirements of this group of people.

What do Gen Z employees value in the workplace?

The entry of Generation Z (born 1997-2012) into the workforce has introduced evolving expectations. Amid the shift to hybrid work and rising living costs, Gen Z seeks socially responsible work, diversity and flexibility.

Despite high expectations, employers must address them. To stay competitive, businesses need to align their employee experience with Gen Z values.

Key things that Gen Z looks for in the workplace:

Fulfilling and socially responsible work: Around 40% of Gen Z workers have declined work assignments due to ethical concerns. This generation prioritises roles aligned with environmental sustainability and social impact and seeks to work with organisations that prioritise sustainability and ethical practices.

Investment in learning and development: Gen Z workers desire consistent chances for professional growth, beyond traditional on-the-job training. They seek personalised and regular upskilling training.

Businesses should extend skill development opportunities, typically reserved for senior leaders, to all employees throughout their careers. Employing technology-driven tools, such as digital coaching, is vital for cost-effective and efficient implementation.

Flexible-first working practices: A significant 73% of employees, including Gen Z workers, are seeking permanent flexible work arrangements to prioritise work-life balance. Gen Z workers, having experienced remote or hybrid work, value the time saved on commuting for personal pursuits.

Diversity and inclusion: Gen Z workers place a high value on diversity and inclusion in the workplace. They seek environments where all individuals are respected and represented.

Mental health support: Gen Z workers are also more open about mental health and value employers who offer resources and support to maintain their well-being.

In essence, the emergence of Gen Z in the workforce is an indelible call for introspection and evolution. The readiness of workplaces to harmonise with this generation’s aspirations will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of corporate culture and the professional landscape at large.

As the corporate world stands on the cusp of this transformative juncture, adapting to these values can help employers attract and retain this generation’s talent.

The writer is the founder and managing director of Aisling Group. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com