Art of khat vs art of writing

I REFER to the controversy over the teaching of calligraphic writing, or khat, as a part of the Bahasa Melayu subject for Year Four pupils in government schools from 2020. I have no objection against the Education Ministry for introducing calligraphic writing or any other writing. But is it a necessary inclusion in a language class where the focus should be on writing? What is important for a 10-year old pupil trying to grasp a language is the ability to construct sentences, to comprehend, and to write coherently, logically, consistently. As much as reading, writing is a vital skill to literacy. The primary level is crucial in laying the foundation for good writing skills. Language development in the early schooling years will ensure children expand their vocabulary, construct words in unique ways, become familiar with basic linguistic canons, and subsequently become articulate speakers. This however cannot be achieved in the learning of Bahasa Melayu if the khat is introduced, as this would overcomplicate and ultimately defeat the whole purpose of language learning.

The ministry ought to know that writing is a form of art that develops through a focused process. It is pointless to forcibly fit khat into the teaching of Bahasa Melayu, when the intention is not to create a Renaissance Man, but rather to ensure reasonable development of linguistic ability among the students. I am sure all of us are ambitious to see our children becoming a polymath. But even this cannot be achieved without mastering the basic aspects of a language. I believe the implementation of khat will be an abrupt change of direction from the established focus in the teaching of Bahasa Melayu. Considering that a common script has been developed to read and write the language, the implementation of khat as an additional script is an unnecessary confusion, especially for the primary students who will be in their formative years.

In that context, it is important for us to wind back the clock again to understand the nature of education itself. Jean Jacques Rousseau, the Enlightenment scholar of 18th century Europe, suggested in his treatise entitled Emile, or On Education, that a child has to be left to learn what they like according to their interest and should not be taught a subject that they dislike. His thoughts were reflected in the school curriculums at that time. The European context may not be appropriate in the case of Malaysia, but their achievements have nevertheless proved why the western world is leading the field of education. My suggestion is, therefore, that khat should be made an elective subject in the first instance to evaluate the level of interest students would have for the subject.

My real concern is with how the introduction of khat would affect the progress of Tamil schools. Research has shown Tamil school pupils do not perform well at the secondary level. Prof N. S. Rajendran’s study entitled “Status of Tamil School Education in Malaysia and Future Prospects”, in Contemporary Malaysian Indians, ed., Denison Jayasooria and K.S. Nathan, Kita (2016), clearly shows that many could still not write and read, even after spending six years at the primary level. From the research conducted on the 523 Tamil primary schools, students are seen to have been performing well in mathematics, science and Tamil, but not so in Bahasa Melayu. It was found that 30% of them consistently fail in Bahasa Melayu. Pushing khat through the Bahasa Melayu syllabus, I fear, may significantly backfire in the case of Tamil school pupils. The failure rates will very likely soar up to the secondary level. I also believe that it will be a burden for the teachers in the Tamil school to pick up something totally new to teach. And this brings into question whether or not there will be sufficient teachers with the required expertise to be deployed across vernacular schools.

Moving on to the importance of language, I would like to share my experience of supervising undergraduates and postgraduates for the past 20 years. Let me be frank, most of them are unable to write intelligibly. More shocking is some of them are government servants, lecturers from teacher training colleges and even teachers who are recipients of Guru Cemerlang. They often struggle to write a coherent paragraph and their sentences at times have no logic. I think this is all due to the inherent weaknesses of our education system. If only they had received proper grounding in language and writing from the primary level itself, I believe most academics like myself would not have been encountering difficulties in reading through manuscripts. The forced inclusion of khat into the Bahasa Melayu syllabus next year should contribute nothing but a further decline in the level of Malay writing skills.

Assoc Professor Dr Sivachandralingam Sundara Raja is with the Department of History at University Malaya.