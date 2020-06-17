Autism: Parents face challenges too

PARENTS of a child on the autism spectrum can experience a range of different feelings, which surface from time to time. There are no right or wrong feelings. These feelings are a natural and normal reaction to parenting. All parents respond to the demands of caring in their own way.

Feelings are always individual and everyone will react differently. Very often parents will have to regard their feelings as signposts. They will “tell” parents when things are not going well and need their attention.

The parents of the autistic children may face parenting and mental stress. It is due to the reason that autistic children may have different or special behaviours than other ordinary children that parents will need to learn to cope with all those behaviours, especially when dealing with the sudden change in behaviour.

In most of the families that have autistic children, the parents would need to sacrifice their own leisure time, with some even choosing to quit their work just to look after them full time.

Feelings can sometimes become overwhelming and lead to parents acting in ways they don’t like. It can become hard to think clearly on their important decisions. Just as feelings are individual, so are ways of dealing with them.

However, there is a way to deal with difficult feelings many parents say is extremely helpful – by talking to someone. Talking about problems either to family and friends, to other parents in a support group, or to a counsellor, can help.

One possibility is to join a support group or get on the internet and head for an autism or Asperger’s forum. You can meet other parents in a similar position, have a break, get information and support from others who know what your situation is like. Sharing ideas, feelings, worries, information and problems can help you feel less isolated.

Sometimes, family and friends don’t understand the stress of caring for your child. People in the support group or forum will understand completely.

Also, the financial burden of a family that has an autistic child is greater than an ordinary family. The excessive cost of raising autistic children can sometimes derail the family’s long-term financial goals.

Many families have no choice but to give up rehabilitation training, and many families insist on going through financial aids just to ensure the children are able to go through the rehabilitation training.

In Malaysia, an average of one out of every 600 children is autistic, and although the wealthy can avail themselves of private facilities to help meet their children’s needs, the poor have few reliable options.

This makes it difficult for parents with autistic children to work, save money and build a better life for their families.

That’s why the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs, an Atlas Network partner in Malaysia, created the Ideas Autism Center in order to provide autism-related services to low-income families and allow them better access to the job market.

For every parent who has an autistic child, the journey is often fraught with challenges, endless research and difficult choices, as they constantly seek out ways to reach out to their child. But there’s hope, and we as fellow Malaysians should reach out and try to help in any possible way besides making the best from the growing assistance from the government and related NGOs.

Lim Wee Kian

Head of Community & Volunteerism Department

Beta Gamma Sigma UUM Chapter

Student Excellent and Leadership Center (SELECT)

Universiti Utara Malaysia