Automate but do not shirk responsibility

MY recent experience with MySejahtera is worth sharing as many people are riddled with despair dealing with this faceless entity. Our lives are being dictated by this application, without which, we can be denied entry and services to almost everything. That being the case, the least the government can do is to set up help centres to assist people with problems that crop up.

Recently, I was exasperated after dealing with MySejahtera, and the irony is it is supposed to be managing the health and safety of citizens but instead, I was led on a wild goose chase riddled with a string of misinformation coming from various parties, when all I wanted was to update MySejahtera on the booster shot I received abroad.

I was overseas when my booster shot was due in December, so I walked into a facility there and got the job done with ease, but without realising the hassle that awaited me on my return to Malaysia. Weeks later upon my return home, I received an appointment for a booster shot on MySejahtera. Having had the dose overseas, and with frequent reminders that without the booster one will not be considered fully vaccinated in February, my hunt for information began on how to include the booster information on MySejahtera.

I turned up at a vaccination centre where I was scheduled for the booster shot, hoping to get some insight but was turned away, with no help. I was asked to seek assistance from the Helpdesk on MySejahtera, which I did but the option to upload information on vaccination obtained overseas is only for first and second doses, none for booster shots.

My search continued. I was told to seek help at the District Health Department in Kelana Jaya, which I did but was shown a poster with a WhatsApp number. The message stated that the public can seek help only through the WhatsApp number, and that no one was allowed into the office. That got me thinking irately – where are all the public servants? Are they still working from home with full salary when face-to-face service is sorely needed, thus depriving the people of service they rightfully deserve?

I contacted the WhatsApp number and a person replied my messages. However, the number is dedicated to all things on vaccination, but she was unable to do anything about my plight. She told me to refer to the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre via another WhatsApp number. This is another faceless option set up by the Health Ministry. For every query, there is an automated response. My question was still not addressed despite the query posted in multiple combination of key words.

The bootless errand continued the next couple of days and desperate, again I returned to the WhatsApp message given to me by the district health department, and went through the same rigmarole. On advice from an officer connected at the other end, I sent an email to MySejahtera Helpdesk and voila! There was finally temporary solution to my weeks-long worry. The email reply finally arrived that the feature to upload third dose vaccines from outside Malaysia is yet to be made available. I rested my case and am at peace now, at least until the particular feature is added in the app.

I am not alone in this situation, there are countless people in similar situations, and the questions and answers (Q&A) available on MySejahtera are incomprehensive, and there is no human interaction for questions and concerns outside those in the Q&A.

While I understand that we are in a transformational age and moving into automation and digitalisation, we may as well accept that we are in transition and that having an option in the form of human interface would be much appreciated and practical.

We are in dire times, with thousands of queries and concerns surfacing at every turn of the way. Managing people’s expectations should be the government’s priority of the day. While the vaccination exercise is being doggedly pursued and executed, there are other peripheral concerns of the rakyat that are being left to machines, with no recourse or reprieve.

The experience is similar to one telco, which no longer has human interaction when you connect with the call centre. There is no light at the end of the tunnel, only endless waiting, hoping for a miraculous reception from a human before the call is terminated.

The customer service industry is teeming with robots. From automated phones to touch screens, software and machines answering customer questions, completing orders, sending friendly reminders, even to handling money.

For an industry that is at its core about human interaction, it is increasingly being driven to a large extent by non-human automation, especially when you need sympathy, understanding and to be heard, none of which robots are particularly good at delivering. The desire to speak to a human is increasing, however, the reality is we are moving away from such luxury.

