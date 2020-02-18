Avoid dirty eateries

SOME Malaysians are so gullible and insensitive to where they eat. If the food is tasty and the price is right, they will be there irrespective of the condition of the outlet.

They have no qualms about frequenting unhygienic eating outlets at dirty back lanes and near smelly drains infested with rodents.

The sight of some of these eateries will turn your stomach inside out yet it is common to find people queuing and enjoying themselves to the food prepared and served at these places.

It is the responsibility of the town council and the health authorities to ensure the cleanliness of eateries and promote better standards of cleanliness at food courts and hawker stalls.

It is surprising how some dirty and disgusting eateries with flies and cockroaches in the premises have survived over the years with many faithful patrons.

The eateries should be regularly and consistently supervised by the authorities.

The onus is on the food outlet operator to ensure the cleanliness of the eatery and hygienic food handling.

Food disposal into drains and back alleys should also be checked because disease carriers like rats, cockroaches and strays survive because of filthy surroundings and excess food being thrown away indiscriminately.

Finally the public must stop patronising dirty eateries.

If customers stop eating at dirty eateries then these outlets will clean up their act. And this is a much more effective and better course of action than enforcement and fines and closure orders.

We have to change our mindsets and attitude towards unclean eateries. We should not compromise on the cleanliness and hygiene of the food outlets.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban