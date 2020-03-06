Awakening the giant within you

By BRIDGET MENEZES

There was a woman whose life was filled with worry and unhappiness. Her unemployed husband was a drunkard. Her mother-in-law complained of aches and pains all the time.

Then she tried a simple technique. Every morning she affirmed: “I believe in myself” three times.

The woman started believing in herself and her faith increased. After some time, her husband started to look for a job, and her mother-in-law’s complaining had less effect on her.

With a little effort you can get yourself out of any situation. Never accept anything as defeat. Remember, when one door closes, another opens.

Most successful people succeed because they refused to dwell on the negativity in their lives. It is possible to come back stronger from every adverse situation.

These setbacks will awaken the giant within you, and help you reach greater heights if you refuse to dwell on them.

Have an extraordinary aim and allow your potential to flourish. Realise the amazing power of your thoughts and channel them the way you want to.

When you recognise and appreciate your own capabilities, you are able to use them for your own benefit and the benefit of others. There is neither arrogance nor denial of this speciality.

The beauty of this spreads across and enriches the lives of others too.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.