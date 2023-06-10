Balancing medical and social spending

RECENTLY, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the need for increased funding for healthcare infrastructure, support services and facilities in the upcoming Budget 2024.

While the expansion of healthcare infrastructure is essential to addressing the issue of overcrowding in government hospitals, we cannot solely focus on the supply side.

The prime minister acknowledged that the issue of overcrowding in government hospitals has led to prolonged queues and frustrating wait times for patients in need of medical attention.

However, channelling resources into constructing more facilities and training additional medical staff is not the only solution. We must broaden our perspective beyond the confines of hospital walls.

When formulating a Budget, it is crucial not only to ensure that our hospitals and clinics can accommodate the growing demand for medical services but also to establish a robust policy framework and strategy for awareness and educational programmes and initiatives.

We must not limit our focus to physical infrastructure alone; a multifaceted approach is necessary.

To improve our healthcare system, we need to empower Malaysians to take control of their health and well-being. This entails educating them about preventive measures and the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

We need to emphasise the importance of regular exercise, good nutrition and routine health check-ups. These measures can help prevent conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and obesity.

It is all about individuals taking responsibility for their health to alleviate the strain on the healthcare system.

The policy healthcare message in the Budget should be clear and concise: “Take proactive steps to maintain your health and prevent future health issues.”

The government must allocate sufficient funds for awareness and educational programmes. Additionally, we should provide financial support to non-governmental organisations and foundations, such as the Heart Foundation of Malaysia, whose efforts in disseminating information and empowering Malaysians to take proactive measures for their health are of paramount importance.

Finally, let us also not forget our senior citizens. Organisations, such as SeniorsAloud, play a pivotal role in organising programmes and activities that promote the health and activities of our elderly population. These initiatives contribute to ensuring that seniors can lead fulfilling lives after retirement.

A balanced approach to healthcare involves not only funding infrastructure and facilities but also investing in the future of a healthier Malaysia by providing Malaysians with the tools and knowledge necessary to assume control of their health.

Dr Pola Singh

Former officer at the Economic Planning Unit

Prime Minister’s Department