Balancing safety and profit

NOW that the green light has been given to rail-related services to operate at full capacity, rail operators will surely want to maximise capacity.

Here is my concern. With the social distancing standard operating procedures (SOP) in force, each train’s capacity at any one time would be reduced. Under such circumstances how will operators ensure that the maximum capacity has been reached given the random number of commuters that exit and enter the train at each station? During peak periods, will there be personnel at every station and every train car (translates to additional workforce) to prevent people from boarding the train when the upper limit has been reached? How will the staff know when to do so?

It would be a daunting task to keep track of the number of passengers at any one time to ensure the permitted number of ridership during peak periods. In short, it will be a mammoth task to ensure social distancing is strictly followed especially in a crowded train.

We have been bombarded with messages to avoid crowded places; rail operators must take cognisance of this basic rule in managing the capacity of trains during rush hours.

With the recent RM30 unlimited travel pass for 30 days (compared to RM100 previously) for use on MRT, LRT, Monorail, BRT, Rapid KL buses and feeder buses until Dec 31, a higher passenger volume can be expected.

Therefore it is incumbent on rail operators to strategise thoughtfully on how it will handle the expected increase in ridership and yet fully comply with the rules especially in ensuring that the standing commuters stand where they are supposed to.

In this regard, I would suggest that operators draw a circle (instead of a line) on the floor and paste two footprint outlines on the circle. This will remove all uncertainty as to where the standing commuters ought to stand and that there will be no excess passengers on board – meaning those with no designated place to stand. Will these passengers be forced to disembark? Who will ensure this?

One final word of advice to all Malaysians. No matter where we are or how deficient or poor the system or signage is, it is our individual duty to act responsibly by keeping a safe distance of at least one metre from other persons around you. If all of us are mindful of this simple etiquette and observe it conscientiously at all times (in addition to wearing a mask), we can help contain the spread of Covid-19.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur