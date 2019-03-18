THE Consumers’ Association of Penang urges the government to ban violent e-games. One such game was emulated by the gunman who killed 50 people in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Psychologists assert there is a connection between violence and e-games and movies, especially when people are conditioned from young. Studies have also shown an association between the two.

It is possible to desensitise people to blood, violence, injuries and death.

We reiterate the call to ban violent e-games and movies because it is not beneficial to society and conditions players to be inhumane, unfeeling and violent.

We do not want our people to think that blood is merely liquid flowing from the body and violence provides a cheap adrenalin rush. We want people to empathise with all living creatures.

S M Mohamed Idris

President

Consumers’ Association of Penang